News Quiz 03/12/24

Gretel Monjar, Asst. Section Editor
March 12, 2024
Cillian+Murphy+accepting+an+Oscar+for+Oppenheimer.
MGN
Cillian Murphy accepting an Oscar for “Oppenheimer.”

QUESTIONS:
1. What is the name of the new elementary in West Haven?
A. Sweet Haven Elementary
B. West Bay Elementary
C. North Basin Elementary
D. Haven Bay Elementary

2. Some celebrities were wearing round pins at the Oscars. What color were the pins?
A. Red
B. Turquoise
C. Purple
D. Sage

3. How many awards did “Oppenheimer” win at the Oscars?
A. Nine
B. Seven
C. Zero
D. Three

4. What basketball coach was fired by Utah State University?
A. Craig Smith
B. Jenteal Jackson
C. Kayla Ard
D. Danny Sprinkle

ANSWERS:
1. The answer is D, Haven Bay Elementary. According to The Standard-Examiner, the new elementary in West Haven has officially been named Haven Bay Elementary. The school’s mascot will be a heron. The school is scheduled to open next fall for the academic year.

2. The answer is A, Red. According to NPR, the red pin several celebrities wore with a hand and a black heart. The pins were in support of Artists4Ceasefire, a movement against the Isreal-Hamas war.

3. The answer is B, Seven. According to Variety, “Oppenheimer,” directed by Christopher Nolan, won seven awards at the 2024 Oscars on March 10. The awards included Best Picture and Best Director.

4. The answer is C, Kayla Ard. According to ESPN, Utah State University fired women’s basketball coach Kayla Ard. Ard said she was told just before a post-game press conference after the team lost to Boise State in Las Vegas. Ard told the press she would not be continuing with the Aggies at the conference.
