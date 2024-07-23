OPINION: The Signpost reviews: EA’s College Football 25

If you’re a die-hard college football fan like I am and have longed for a video game that captures the essence of the sport, the release of EA Sports College Football 25 is both exciting and challenging to review. It’s easy to let nostalgia and enthusiasm cloud our judgment, but it’s essential to maintain a critical eye.

After a thorough evaluation, I’ve concluded that while CF 25 isn’t perfect, it’s an impressive return and surpasses expectations after an 11-year hiatus. Here’s a breakdown of the good, the bad and the bottom line on CF 25.

The Good

Visually Stunning

The game excels in visual appeal with realistic player models, uniforms, crowds and even 3-D grass. These elements combine to make CF 25 not just the best-looking football game ever but one of the most visually striking sports games overall. Combined with the revamped stadium pulse feature, the graphics make you feel fully immersed on the field of football’s most intense rivalries.

Superior Gameplay

Beyond its looks, CF 25 offers the best gameplay experience I’ve encountered in a football video game. The speed, diverse playbooks, realistic physics and fluid animations create a polished experience that puts the last few Madden titles to shame. The Wear-and-Tear system could even be more pronounced without feeling overwhelming. The game feels distinct from Madden, thanks to its unique playbook density and style variations, making it challenging to disappoint fans.

School-Specific Presentation

EA’s commitment to detail is evident in the school-specific presentations. Each team has unique runouts, stadiums, and uniforms, making every game feel personalized. From Clemson’s hill run to Penn State’s white-out crowds, these touches add to the authenticity and immersion.

TeamBuilder Improvements

TeamBuilder is back and better than ever, with new features like changing field colors, customizing crowd seating, and creating multiple uniforms. Although there are some restrictions, the overall functionality is strong, providing a robust team-creation suite.

Ultimate Team Mode

Ultimate Team (CUT) mode doesn’t break new ground but effectively caters to fans of the collector mode. It offers a wide variety of players and helps generate revenue, which supports other game modes. Even those who aren’t fans of Ultimate Team can appreciate its impact on the game’s financial stability.

Road to Glory Potential

Road to Glory (RTG) mode offers a multifaceted approach to managing players’ weeks and energy. Although it can be tedious for lower-ranked recruits, the mode provides varied experiences based on player rank, enhancing its replay value.

Deep Dynasty Mode

Dynasty mode remains the game’s crown jewel, offering extensive customization, online dynasties, recruiting, and more. The depth and variety ensure long-term engagement, making it the most immersive mode in CF 25.

The Bad

NIL Restrictions

While the inclusion of real players is a win, NIL restrictions limit customization options. You can’t edit player names in TeamBuilder or export draft classes to Madden 25, which hampers the experience. These limitations stem from legal and rights issues but significantly impact player freedom.

RTG Tweaks Needed

RTG mode needs more engaging content for lower-ranked recruits. Adding simulated games for second and third-string players and incorporating injury risks and chemistry building could enhance the experience.

Generic Commentary

The audio commentary feels generic and lacks depth. Referencing Heisman winners, individual awards or other player-specific tags and hooks would add much-needed variety and relevance.

The Bottom Line

EA Sports College Football 25 is more than just a re-skinned Madden with college uniforms. It’s a deeply engaging game that carves out its identity while honoring the sport and its fans. Despite some restrictions and areas needing improvement, CF 25 is a triumphant return for the franchise. Once EA navigates the NIL complexities, the series will likely reach even greater heights.

With the game officially launched on July 19 and generating massive excitement, it’s clear that CF 25 is a labor of love from EA Sports. It captures the spirit of college football and provides a rich, immersive experience that will keep fans engaged for a long time. Whether you’re diving into Dynasty mode, customizing teams in TeamBuilder, or exploring the varied paths in Road to Glory, CF 25 delivers a football gaming experience worth the wait.