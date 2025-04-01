The Student News Site of Weber State University

Sending off senior athletes in men’s sports

Brayson Brown, Asst. Editor
April 1, 2025
Categories:
Photo by Robert Casey
Kyle Thompson attempts a field goal.// Kyle Thompson intenta hater un gol de medio campo.

With the 2024-25 school year coming to an end, Weber State University men’s athletics are saying goodbye to many student athletes.

Weber State’s men’s football must say goodbye to linebacker Garrett Beck, wide receiver Jacob Sharp, defensive end Kemari Munier-Bailey and kicker Kyle Thompson, who set the point record at Weber State with 371 points. Joining this list are long-snapper Grant Sands, defensive tackle Steven Bryant and defensive tackle Zeke Birch.

From men’s cross country, Weber State is losing Bryce Anderson and Nathaniel Garner. Anderson was a captain for the team during the 2024 season with a PR of 24:56 at altitude at the Big Sky Preview Meet.

Men’s tennis sole graduate, Tristan Sarap, ended his sophomore season with a personal record in singles, ending the year with a 12-5 record. In the 2024 fall season, Sarap and Will Zulch were victorious at the Bedford Cup Tournament. This victory landed them at the ITA Tennis Masters.

Men’s track and field must say goodbye to mid-distance runners Bryce Anderson and Orion Barger, distance runners Joe Corbridge, Ty Davis, Hanokh Gailson, Taylor Knight and Peter Visser, throwers Ryan Johnson and Jake Weathers, sprinter Tristan Spalding and Alex Wheeler, who does sprints and jumps. With such a big senior class, the senior leaders are looking to pass the baton to the next young runners to lead this program better than they left it.

Men’s basketball team had five seniors this season, guards Blaise Threatt and Miguel Tomley, forward Dyson Koehler and centers Vasilije Vucinic and Alex Tew.

Threatt earned All-Big Sky 2024 First team, leading the team in points (20), assists (4.4), rebounds (5.8) and steals (1.9) in 32 games. Tomley transferred from Idaho State for his senior season. However, it was cut short for medical reasons, and he had to leave the team. Koehler suffered injuries throughout his senior year but could still play in 22 games and averaged 10 points. Vucinic played in 32 games his senior year and averaged a career high with six points a game. Lastly, Tew played 34 games in the season. Tew hit a buzzer-beater tip-in with under one second left to beat Eastern Washington on Feb. 27, finishing the game with 16 points.

We thank these seniors for all they have done for Weber State University and wish them the best of luck. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.

Brayson Brown, Assistant Sports Editor