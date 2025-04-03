Ogden takes center stage: Protests persevere in Utah

In March, protests against the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency swept across Utah, with Ogden emerging as a central hotspot.

Since President Donald Trump’s election, demonstrators have gathered in cities across the U.S. protesting against the series of executive actions made by Trump, Musk’s involvement in Government and federal layoffs executed by DOGE.

The assemblies remained consistent and rallied at the Capitol weekly. As weeks passed, small groups grew, and a series of protests sparked in Ogden.

On March 8, a large banner was draped over the 32-story Cache Valley building with the words “Americans/Trump Betrays/ You!” It is unknown who is responsible, but they are at risk of facing charges if found.

“Conduct constituting criminal mischief (damaging property), trespassing, the blockage of sidewalks or roadways, obstructing businesses, or engaging in disorderly behavior is criminal and is not acceptable in our city,” Ogden Police said in a Facebook post. “Should the individuals responsible be identified, they will face prosecution for all applicable crimes committed.”

A week after the incident, approximately 200 demonstrators marched from the Ogden Municipal building to the Ogden Arch.

The march was organized by a local branch of 50501, a nonprofessional political organization spread throughout the United States.

People trickled in front of the Ogden Municipal building, where speeches were held from 1-2 p.m. Protestors held signs criticizing Trump and his cabinet members and waved a variety of flags, such as Canada, Mexico and Ukraine.

The group was led by Cameron Shirts, Weber State student and local organizer with Ogden 50501. Before the march, Shirts gave a speech outlining demands from 50501.

“We, the people, demand that all executive orders issued since Jan. 20, 2025, be fully reversed; DOGE and Elon Musk must be removed from influence of government, and his fired federal employees must be reinstated to their former position with back-pay,” Shirts said.

At 2 p.m., Shirts led the group north on Washington Boulevard, using a megaphone to start chants. The group marched until they reached the Ogden Arch near Park Boulevard.

Some drivers showed their support by tapping their horns and fist pumping, while others opposed the march by blaring their horns and making obscene gestures.

The march to the Ogden Arch was not the only assembly 50501 participated in. On March 22, demonstrators gathered outside Timbermine Steakhouse in protest of a GOP luncheon featuring Rep. Blake Moore; on March 29, local organizers gathered at a Tesla dealership in South Salt Lake, protesting Elon Musk’s involvement in DOGE.

This comes after public officials released statements regarding vandalism of Tesla products across the country.

“The Department of Justice is committed to ending all acts of violence and arson directed at Tesla properties and otherwise,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi announced in a press release. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”

Gov. Spencer Cox also warned Utah protestors regarding criminal acts towards Tesla. “It’s stupid, and it’s evil, and we will arrest you and we will send you to jail,” Cox said in a monthly press conference with PBS. Cox finished his press conference expressing approval of the recent protests.

“Look, I love that we live in a nation where you have the freedom to protest,” Gov. Cox said. “That’s one of our fundamental rights and values, that’s what freedom is about, that‘s what the First Amendment is about and people should protest to their heart’s content.”

Leer en Español.