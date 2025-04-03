The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Advertisement

Women’s softball opens conference play 2–1

Cory Mater, Reporter
April 3, 2025
Categories:
Kennedy Robins/The Signpost Archives
Emily Ruhl and a referee watch the batter as the pitched ball flies past her during the April 2022 softball season.

Weber State University’s softball team started their Big Sky Conference games 2–1 against the Portland State University Vikings in a 3-game series on March 28 and 29. Over the last 15 years of competing against each other, the Wildcats’ record is 22 wins and 30 losses against the Vikings.

The Wildcats went into the series on a two-game winning streak after beating the University of San Diego 6–5 on March 22 and Utah State University 4–3 on March 25.

The ‘Cats started the first game gaining a 2–0 lead after the first inning with Sadie Kirk hitting a single and causing two RBIs scored by Taegan Smith and Riley Whalen. They kept adding pressure by scoring additional runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to secure the 6–1 win, holding Portland State to score only one run. Pitcher Cali McCraw won the contest 5–4.

For the second game of the doubleheader on March 28, the Wildcats were looking to jump on the Vikings early. At the end of the first inning, the game was tied 1–1 with runs scored by Lorraine Alo for the Vikings and Smith with a home run for the ‘Cats. The game was close as the Vikings took a 4–3 lead in the third inning and never stopped. They kept adding insurance runs to get the win. The weekend series was tied as the Vikings took the second game 6–9.

In the third and final game of the weekend, Weber got their first of two runs in the second inning with a home run from Olivia Birkinshaw, and Whalen had a sacrifice fly out to center field, sending freshman Jordan McMahon to score. Abby Grundy hit a home run in the fourth inning, and Whalen scored off of a fielder’s choice call on Kirk. With this, the ‘Cats shut down the Vikings and won the final game 4–0, winning the weekend series in conference play 2–1.

On March 31, the ‘Cats played at home against in-state rival Utah State. These two had already played this season twice, with the Wildcats winning 4–3 on March 25 and losing 11–10 on Feb. 21.

The Wildcats started off slow, being down 1–0 through the first two innings but got the ball rolling by scoring four runs in the third. Taegan Smith, Kiaira Smith and Birkinshaw all hit a home run to take a 3–1 lead. Birkinshaw also hit another home run in the fifth inning which led the Wildcats to a 7–6 win. Brooke Merrill got the win as the pitcher in the contest.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Matt Moulding jams and sings during Vaseline the Band's performance at "In the Fish Bowl" on Feb. 21.// Matt Moulding disfruta y canta durante la presentación de Vaseline en "In a Fish Bowl"
Wildcat Radio gears up for KWCR Fest 2025
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police blotter 4/03
The front window of the KWCR radio station.
La radio Wildcat se equipa para el festival de KWCR 2025
Protestors line the sidewalk with various handmade signs along Washington Blvd.//
Ogden takes center stage: Protests persevere in Utah
Wattis Business Building, which is home to the John B. Goddard School of Business and Economics. Photo taken July 2020.// El edificio de negocios de Wattis es hogar de la facultad de negocios y economía de John B. Goddard. Imagen tomada Julio de 2020.
WSU’s experiential learning initiative: Helping students file taxes for free
Protestors line the sidewalk with various handmade signs along Washington Blvd.//
Ogden toma el escenario central: Protestas perseveran en Utah
More in Clubs/Organizations
Weber State University students and community members attend the 2021 Block Party on Sept. 3, 2021.// Estudiantes de la Universidad de Weber State y miembros de la comunidad atienden la "Block Party" el 3 de September, 2021.
Colaborando en el campus con los co-curriculares
Weber State University students and community members attend the 2021 Block Party on Sept. 3, 2021.// Estudiantes de la Universidad de Weber State y miembros de la comunidad atienden la "Block Party" el 3 de September, 2021.
Collaborate on campus with co-curriculars
Members of the student section dressed up for the basketball game.
OPINION: Sitting in Weber State’s student section: Join The Destruction
Taylor Garlick as Malvolio locked in a cage during a scene in "Twelfth Night".
Pump up your portfolio with performing arts
A vendor table set up at the Future Flyers event sells cheerleading bows and other cheerleading related items.// La mesa de los vendedores siendo armada en el evento de Future Flyers vende tazones y otros objectos relacionados con porrismo.
Looking at the next gen of cheer
Lauren Hoe (24) is about to hit a softball during a game against the University of Montana on April 16, 2022.
Batter up! WSU softball update
More in Softball
Weber State University softball team celebrating with one another.
Wildcat Softball espera brillar bajo la nueva entrenadora Delahoussaye
Emily Ruhl and a referee watches the batter as the pitched ball flies past her during the April 2022 softball season.
WSU softball names new head coach
Faith Hoe running back to the batter's box after hitting a baseball with her bat.
Weber State softball wins three-game series against Portland State
Makayla Donahoo prepares to scoop up the softball in the April 2022 softball season.
Keeping up with Wildcat softball
Lauren Hoe (24) about to hit a softball during a game against University of Montana on April 16, 2022.
Softball season ends on loss
Mia Rushton steps up to bat for the Wildcats.
A softball series shutdown
About the Contributor
Cory Mater
Cory Mater, Sports Reporter