The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Advertisement

Police blotter 4/03

James Gordon, Reporter
April 3, 2025
Categories:
MGN
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.

Lewdness arrest
On March 7, Weber State University police officers arrested a man for lewdness after a March 6 incident in a communal area. Officers were dispatched when a man was reported to be engaging in self-gratification but fled by the time police arrived at the scene. Police were able to identify and locate the man in the same area the next day using descriptions and video footage. The suspect was also found in possession of illegal drugs.

Caught in the dormitory
On March 8, WSU officers responded to a drug violation at University Village. Officers met with the resident advisers, who guided police to the dorm room. Officers described an odor of marijuana in the hallway that grew stronger when the dorm room door was opened. Officers spoke with the residents, who admitted to using the substance. Information was passed to housing, and the residents’ charges were diverted.

Library message sparks concern
On March 10, the WSU Police Department responded to a report of possible vandalism and alleged hate speech in the Stewart Library. The library notified police when they found a 2-by-2 inch cartoon image of revolutionist Che Guevara with the words “Whiteness must be destroyed, diversity is our strength, most leftist group in America.” Complainants said similar images have been stamped in books in the past and expressed concerns of hate speech. The report was kept for documentation.

Harassment report
On March 11, WSUPD responded to a harassment report at Lampros Hall, where the suspect was allegedly yelling at the victim and using derogatory language. The officer contacted the complainant and followed up with both parties involved.

Strange sounds at McKay
On March 13, a Weber State police officer responded to the McKay Education Building over reports of “wailing and crying” from the construction zone. Officers walked around the area and surrounding buildings but were unable to locate anything suspicious.

No more free refills
On March 15, officers were informed of an individual in the Dee Events Center sitting in a row with a Taco Bell cup full of vodka. The individual refused to comply with police and was transported to jail for public intoxication and drinking in a public space.

Caught in the act
On March 15, WSUPD was informed of a group of juveniles vaping in a bathroom at the Ice Sheet. On arrival, an officer found the juveniles in the reported location with a vaping device. The officer informed the juveniles of tobacco laws and released them with an educational warning.

Handicap spaces
From March 8-11, Weber State officers located five separate cars at University Village parked in handicap spaces without a visible handicap identification. Two of the five cars were issued citations for parking in a handicap spot; the remaining three were issued warnings.

WSUPD advises students to not park in handicap parking spaces unless they have a visible handicap parking permit.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Matt Moulding jams and sings during Vaseline the Band's performance at "In the Fish Bowl" on Feb. 21.// Matt Moulding disfruta y canta durante la presentación de Vaseline en "In a Fish Bowl"
Wildcat Radio gears up for KWCR Fest 2025
The front window of the KWCR radio station.
La radio Wildcat se equipa para el festival de KWCR 2025
Protestors line the sidewalk with various handmade signs along Washington Blvd.//
Ogden takes center stage: Protests persevere in Utah
Wattis Business Building, which is home to the John B. Goddard School of Business and Economics. Photo taken July 2020.// El edificio de negocios de Wattis es hogar de la facultad de negocios y economía de John B. Goddard. Imagen tomada Julio de 2020.
WSU’s experiential learning initiative: Helping students file taxes for free
Emily Ruhl and a referee watch the batter as the pitched ball flies past her during the April 2022 softball season.
Women's softball opens conference play 2–1
Protestors line the sidewalk with various handmade signs along Washington Blvd.//
Ogden toma el escenario central: Protestas perseveran en Utah
More in Campus Community
Kyle Indihar is a copy editor for The Signpost in the 2024-25 school year.
OPINION: Leaving space for the “um”
Kyle Thompson attempts a field goal.// Kyle Thompson intenta hater un gol de medio campo.
Sending off senior athletes in men’s sports
Professional photo of Devin Christiansen.// Foto professional de Devin Christiansen.
WSU alumni success: Periodontist Devin Christiansen
OPINION: Wiktoria’s concerto of life
OPINION: Wiktoria’s concerto of life
Star Neil and Morgan Keller enjoy a 2024 summer camping trip between semesters.
OPINION: An open letter of gratitude: To those who helped me get here
Chappell Roan performing at Block Party in 2025.
Weber State’s new mission is to slay … and serve
More in Campus Life
Waldo as he prepares to defend everything he holds dear.
Waldo the Wildcat: Fallen protector of the campus geese
Waldo will be best remembered for his action poses, which have been loved by fans for generations.
Obituary: Waldo the Wildcat, Oct. 1964 - March 25, 2025
An ASL teacher teaching a class of students American Sign Language.// Una profesora de ASL enseñando una clase de language de señas americano.
Providing resources for the Deaf at Weber State University
A small crowd jams to the Vaseline the Band concert. // Una pequeña multitud disfruta el concierto de Vaseline the Band.
Vaseline the Band plays “In the Fish Bowl”
New students attending an orientation of the campus. // Nuevos estudiantes atendiendo la orientación del campus.
OPINION: Our great, great, Weber State
The newly renovated McKay building growing closer to completion.// El recién renovado edificio McKay established cada vez mas cerca de ser completado.
OPINION: WSU child care program leaves community concerned
About the Contributor
James Gordon
James Gordon, News Reporter