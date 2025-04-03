Police blotter 4/03

Lewdness arrest

On March 7, Weber State University police officers arrested a man for lewdness after a March 6 incident in a communal area. Officers were dispatched when a man was reported to be engaging in self-gratification but fled by the time police arrived at the scene. Police were able to identify and locate the man in the same area the next day using descriptions and video footage. The suspect was also found in possession of illegal drugs.

Caught in the dormitory

On March 8, WSU officers responded to a drug violation at University Village. Officers met with the resident advisers, who guided police to the dorm room. Officers described an odor of marijuana in the hallway that grew stronger when the dorm room door was opened. Officers spoke with the residents, who admitted to using the substance. Information was passed to housing, and the residents’ charges were diverted.

Library message sparks concern

On March 10, the WSU Police Department responded to a report of possible vandalism and alleged hate speech in the Stewart Library. The library notified police when they found a 2-by-2 inch cartoon image of revolutionist Che Guevara with the words “Whiteness must be destroyed, diversity is our strength, most leftist group in America.” Complainants said similar images have been stamped in books in the past and expressed concerns of hate speech. The report was kept for documentation.

Harassment report

On March 11, WSUPD responded to a harassment report at Lampros Hall, where the suspect was allegedly yelling at the victim and using derogatory language. The officer contacted the complainant and followed up with both parties involved.

Strange sounds at McKay

On March 13, a Weber State police officer responded to the McKay Education Building over reports of “wailing and crying” from the construction zone. Officers walked around the area and surrounding buildings but were unable to locate anything suspicious.

No more free refills

On March 15, officers were informed of an individual in the Dee Events Center sitting in a row with a Taco Bell cup full of vodka. The individual refused to comply with police and was transported to jail for public intoxication and drinking in a public space.

Caught in the act

On March 15, WSUPD was informed of a group of juveniles vaping in a bathroom at the Ice Sheet. On arrival, an officer found the juveniles in the reported location with a vaping device. The officer informed the juveniles of tobacco laws and released them with an educational warning.

Handicap spaces

From March 8-11, Weber State officers located five separate cars at University Village parked in handicap spaces without a visible handicap identification. Two of the five cars were issued citations for parking in a handicap spot; the remaining three were issued warnings.

WSUPD advises students to not park in handicap parking spaces unless they have a visible handicap parking permit.