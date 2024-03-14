The Student News Site of Weber State University

News Quiz 3/14

Brisa Odenthal, Section Editor
March 14, 2024
President+Biden+announced+The+Challenge+to+Save+Lives+from+Overdose
White House / Flickr
President Biden announced The Challenge to Save Lives from Overdose

QUESTIONS:
1. The House of Representatives passed a bill on March 13 that could lead to the ban of which social media website?
A. Meta
B. Snapchat
C. TikTok
D. Kik

2. The state of Utah is dropping which motor vehicle requirement starting in 2025?
A. Front license plates
B. Driver’s licenses
C. Yearly registration
D. Two registration stickers

3. The Biden Administration announced a new focus on pushing for training and access to what life-saving drug?
A. Insulin
B. Chemotherapy
C. Epinephrine
D. Naloxone

4. A new species was found in which Utah natural feature?
A. Bryce Canyon
B. The Great Salt Lake
C. Bear Lake
D. Goblin Valley

ANSWERS:
1. The answer is C, TikTok. According to AP News, the House of Representatives passed a bill on March 13 that could ban the popular social media app TikTok unless the company’s China-based owner does not see the app in a 352-65 vote. The bill will have to go through the Senate before being passed, though President Joe Biden has announced that he will sign the bill if passed.

2. The answer is A, Front license plates. According to The Standard, Utah state legislature passed S.B. 45, which will rid the state of the front license plate requirement starting Jan. 1, 2025, if Gov. Spencer Cox chooses to sign it.

3. The answer is D, Naloxone. According to CNN, the Biden Administration launched an initiative this week dubbed “The Challenge to Save Lives from Overdose” which would increase access to and training for use of the overdose-reversing drug, Naloxone, better known by the brand name Narcan.

4. The answer is B, The Great Salt Lake. According to KSL, nematodes were recently found in The Great Salt Lake after an investigation through the University of Utah. This discovery is giving marine biologists a new look at the little-understood ecosystem of The Great Salt Lake.
