Wildcats put Royals to rest in 12–1 victory

The Weber State University hockey team came off a 1–2 weekend against the University of Providence, Montana State University and the University of Montana. After a busy week, the Wildcats got back into the win column against Lake Region State College on Oct. 11.

The Royals came into the first period ready to play by striking first, but the Wildcats answered back in under 60 seconds to tie the game 1–1. The Wildcats didn’t stop there and ended the first period with a 3–1 lead.

During the second period, Weber forward Andrew Alonzo received a dangerous hit from Lake Region player Brett Lesage which resulted in a scuffle where a few punches were thrown. Both players were then ejected from the game and play resumed. Another flurry of goals from Weber State brought the score to 7–1 before entering the third period. Weber was battle-focused and took advantage of a power play for the first time all season, scoring just 20 seconds after the penalty was received.

The Wildcats finished the third period scoring five goals to bring the final score to a 12–1 victory. Wes Sowell and Aiden Thede were the top scorers for the game with each player scoring twice.

“It was really good,” head coach Yosh Ryujin said. “Our guys started doing the right things last week, and maybe those results weren’t exactly what we wanted, but you know, I think we started figuring out what we need to do to be successful as a team. I thought our guys did an amazing job tonight from beginning to end doing what we asked them to do, and we saw the results on the scoreboard.”

Weber played their best game of the season, from the creativity in the passing, to the movement and runs players made to become open. Weber State outshot Lake region 75–20, with Wildcat goalie Eric Buchholz making 19 saves to keep the Royals out of the net.

“I think at the end of the day, that was the biggest message to the guys is, we can just focus on ourselves tonight, and if we play the right way, we’re going to have a good result. And ultimately, that is what happened.” Ryujin said.

The Wildcats bring their record to 3–4 and will make the trip to Missouri next week from Oct. 18-20 to face Lindenwood University, Trine University and the University of Iowa.