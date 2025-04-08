The Student News Site of Weber State University

WSU Spirit Squad gets sent off to nationals

Gavin Nelson, Reporter
April 8, 2025
Categories:
Zak Chan
Small co-ed basket section as flyers simultaneously hit the same body position mid-air.

The Weber State University Spirit Squad, consisting of cheer and dance teams, is heading to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the 2025 National Cheerleaders Association and National Dance Alliance College Nationals.

The Wildcat cheer team has become one of the most renowned college cheer teams in the country. From 2017 to 2024, the Wildcats won seven-straight national titles in the large coed competition. They also won three out of the last four grand national championships, which are given to the team with the highest score out of all divisions, in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

The Wildcats have also won two national championships in the small coed competition and the small coed grand national championship in 2024.

Summer Willis has been head coach for the cheer team for 25 years. She is the director of the Spirit Squad, and she is also the coach of the Utah Jazz Nu Skin Stunt Team, which is exclusively made up of Weber State cheerleaders.

The Weber State dance team has experienced similar success recently. The Wildcats have won four hip-hop national championships in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2024, along with a jazz grand national championship in 2024.

Last season, the Wildcats were chosen to represent Team USA in the 2024 ICU World Championships in the premier hip-hop category, where they took home the gold medal.

The dance team is coached by Erica Jordan, who was a captain of the Arizona State University dance team, where she was a part of their 2013 jazz national championship team.

On April 3, the Spirit Squad held a send-off to nationals at the Dee Events Center. Both teams were able to showcase their routines for nationals in front of a few thousand supporters.

