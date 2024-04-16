WSU Cheer and Dance win in Daytona

Weber State University’s Cheer and Dance teams competed at the National Cheer and Dance Association Collegiate Nationals (NCA/NDA) in Daytona, Florida, on April 11-13. It was a successful weekend for the Wildcats and they are coming back to Ogden with three Grand Champion titles, four National Champion titles and more.

Weber State Dance Team started the weekend off strong with their emotionally charged jazz routine competing in Jazz Division l. After performing in finals, the dance team was WSU’s first National Champions and Grand Champions of the weekend, having the highest score out of all the jazz divisions with a 98.34.

Weber State fans were packed into the spectator area to watch the dance team compete their electric hip hop routine. They won Hip Hop Division l and became National Champions.

Weber State Cheer had a delayed start to the weekend due to severe thunderstorms in the area, making it unsafe to compete in the Bandshell, an outdoor venue. This didn’t stop them from competing three solid routines.

Advanced Large Coed showed what it meant to be a Wildcat. Fans and spectators were packed into the Bandshell to watch this team perform, and they didn’t disappoint. They performed two flawless routines. Advanced Large Coed won in the Advanced Large Coed Division IA becoming National Champions with a score of 98.52 and went into the Grand Champion round.

The final routine performed was without error. Advanced Large Coed is now back to back Grand Champions of Large Coed and scored the highest score of the entire competition with a 99.23.

Advanced Small Coed performed two solid, tight and energetic routines. With a score of 95.71 they became the National Champions in the Advanced Small Coed Division l and moved on to the Grand Champion rounds where they competed one more time.

Advanced Small Coed left it all on the floor and became the Grand Champions of the entire Small Coed division with a score of 95.96

Weber State Cheer also had partner and group stunts competing at NCA. Hailey Smith and Josh Hill won 1st with a 97.15. Their stunt was solid and effortless.

Katherine Abela and Oliver Silva came in 2nd place with a score of 96.13, and Paige Moffet and Taylor Demler came in 5th place with a score of 93.1.

The dance team is soon headed to compete their hip hop routine in the International Cheer Union Worlds representing Team USA.