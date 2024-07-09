Weber State University opens new disc golf course

Weber State University recently opened a new nine-hole disc golf course located southwest of Discovery Loop Trailhead in Ogden. This is great news not only for disc golf enthusiasts but also for Weber State students looking for affordable, fun activities.

Disc golf combines the skill of throwing a frisbee with the strategy of traditional golf. It all starts at the tee of each hole. Players use careful aim to throw the disc into several baskets in as few throws as possible. To ensure fair and engaging competition, the player whose disc is furthest from the target always throws first. The goal is to get the disc to rest in the target’s basket or chains. Players use various throwing techniques, including run-up approach throws and jump putts, to reach the targets.

A new and unique aspect of this disc golf course at Weber State is that every throw will bring you closer to nature and give you a great time outdoors. Accessing the course is easy: park at Discovery Loop Trailhead, cross Skyline Parkway and then follow the signs south until you see the Disc Golf Course entrance.

To easily navigate the course, you can use an app like UDisc. This tool helps you easily navigate each hole, measure your throws or keep score to improve your skills.

It is important to remember to be mindful of the terrain’s natural challenges and aware of the surroundings. The thick underbrush in some areas may require extra caution and an extra disc or two. Additionally, rattlesnakes can be spotted in Ogden’s foothills.

The course rules emphasize responsible play to respect other players and the environment. If you don’t have your own equipment, Weber State University’s Outdoor Program rents out a disc golf set from its Rental Center, which is open all summer. Weber State students who are registered for classes and have an active Wildcard get 30% off their rentals.