Fireworks light up Ogden’s sky

Anna Kuglar, Photography Co-Editor
July 8, 2025
Anna Kuglar
Various fireworks lighting up the night sky over Ogden.// Varios fuegos artificiales iluminando el cielo nocturno sobre Ogden.

This year’s Fourth of July, the skies were filled with spectacular bursts of color, as Americans celebrated the nation’s 249th Independence Day with fireworks and festivities.

Despite rain and cloudy conditions in Ogden throughout the day, the skies cleared by nightfall, allowing patriotic celebrations to go on as planned.

Whether gathering together as a community for a large fireworks show in the park or setting off smaller fireworks with friends and families during backyard barbecues, Americans once again partook in the tradition that has become synonymous with the holiday.

Local officials reminded residents and visitors of firework restrictions put in place due to the recent hot, dry weather and ongoing drought conditions. The issued firework ban allows fireworks for the July 4 weekend with restrictions in some regions of Ogden along the river parkways, around Fort Buenaventura Park and east of Harrison Boulevard.

Still, across neighborhoods and city parks, fireworks lit up the summer sky, bringing people together under a sky filled with stars and sparks.

Leer en Español aquí.

About the Contributor
Anna Kuglar
Anna Kuglar, Photography Co-Editor