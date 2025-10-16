Ogden fills 25th with Marigolds, Music and Memories

The sound of mariachi trumpets echoed through the Ogden Amphitheater as the scent of burning candles and sizzling carne asada drifted through the air. Children with painted skull faces darted across the grass while families paused before the brightly colored altar.

On Oct. 12, hundreds of people packed the Ogden Amphitheater off of 25th street for the Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music celebration of Día de los Muertos. As marigolds, candles and portraits decorated vendor tables, families gathered to remember their loved ones.

“Back in the day, there wasn’t much about learning about my own culture,” said Arlene Zisumbo Anderson, a member of the Ogden School District Board of Education and committee member for the event. “Now that I’m on the school board, I want to embrace our culture or traditions. I represent the majority of our students, in the school district, and this is a place where they can have a sense of belonging.”

Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, is a Latin American tradition, primarily celebrated in Mexico. OFOAM hosted the event under the name “Noche de Almas,” Spanish for “Night of Souls.”

The event began at noon as crowds filled 25th Street, where vintage trucks, low-riders and other vehicles were parked in front of the amphitheater’s arches. The cars sat with their hoods raised, decorated with portraits and mementos of family members. Booths lined the inner walls of the amphitheater, offering crafts, artwork and services from local Latin American vendors.

At the entrance stood a towering altar, draped in orange and yellow paper flowers, candles and skulls. A portrait of the Virgin Mary rested at its center, surrounded by offerings and photographs that visitors placed to honor their loved ones.

Art played a central role in this year’s celebration. The event included art from students across Ogden School District and nearby charter schools. Pieces were judged by local Hispanic and Latino artists, with winners announced mid-event. Anderson said the student showcase gave young artists a platform to reflect on their heritage and creativity.

“It helps contribute by sharing our stories and understanding why we do what we do, whether it’s through music, mariachi music, Cumbia, whether it’s through the art,” Anderson said. “Everything we do is intentional, because what I want our students to see is that there are people who have been able to go through the different career paths and see them as a mentor, see them as a coach, somebody that they can look up to, something that I didn’t really have growing up.”

Beyond the art and performances, the event also featured a clothing drive organized by a local nonprofit, Renewed Beginnings, where children and their families could browse racks of donated clothing. In preparation, volunteers collected formal to everyday clothing.

“It takes a lot of volunteers. It takes donations. It takes a lot of man hours prior to this to sort them and to find the clothes that we want to bring to this event,” said Amber Allred, a District 4 Board of Education member. “We want to have an opportunity for our students, especially, to have some nice dress clothes because we’ve had some students who said it would be nice having to go to a job interview.”

Music rang throughout the amphitheater as artists from near and far took the stage, performing a variety of Spanish and Latin American music. The lineup featured a mix of local high school groups and professional acts, including El Santo Golpe and Mariachi Guzman.

Sneider Porras, a violinist for the closing band, Mariachi Guzman, said performing at events like “Noche de Almas,” helps him to share what Latin culture is truly about.

“I think when we leave our countries, the only thing we can bring with us is the music or our culture,” Porras said. “So, these events are great for us because they help us to be connected with our roots. So, I think it’s a really great thing to do.”

Events like Ogden’s celebration are rooted in centuries-old traditions. Día de los Muertos is a holiday traditionally celebrated in late October through early November, tracing back to ancient Aztec and other Mesoamerican cultures. After the arrival of the Spanish in the 16th century, Indigenous and Catholic customs merged, as regions across Mexico incorporated local beliefs into the holiday.

Families around the world continue to celebrate Día de los Muertos, welcoming back the souls of the departed with vigils, candles, photographs, favorite foods and personal mementos.

“I just like bringing awareness to my culture. And as a person of color, especially here in Salt Lake city, it’s important to push that because we don´t have a lot of what other states may have regarding that representation throughout schools, throughout neighborhood stuff like events and community events they put on,” said Ari Ramirez, one of the performers, who wore traditional attire imported from Mexico. “It doesn’t highlight things like this, so I’m happy to represent and be here.”

Ramirez said Día de los Muertos is often misunderstood as “Mexican Halloween,” but events like Ogden’s celebration help correct that perception.

“Día de los Muertos is a day of remembrance,” Ramirez said. “It’s really a community, family, close-knit thing. You put together the Ofrenda weeks before, and slowly you start lighting the candles, put up pictures of loved ones. You really feel like the community and the love and the fact that they’re still here with us. But despite all the myths and legends, it feels real.”

Leer en Español aquí.