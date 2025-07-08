The Fourth of July: Centerville’s Freedom Festival

The Fourth of July is a nationally-celebrated holiday in the United States, but its widespread significance does not elude the everyday individuals who this nation was established by and for.

“Freedom, independence, family, country — all those things,” Adam Johnson from Oaks Medical Group said.

Oaks Medical Group was one of the many local businesses that participated in Centerville, Utah’s Fourth of July parade. Centerville celebrates the Fourth annually with a three-day festival on July 3-5. It’s called the Centerville Freedom Festival, and it’s run by local volunteers.

July 3’s activities included a children’s entrepreneur market from 5-8 p.m. This is an event for kids to showcase their budding businesses to their community and receive advice from more seasoned local entrepreneurs.

On July 4, the activities included the 5K Freedom Run and the Centerville Parade down Main Street. Both activities took place in the morning, starting with the 5K, followed by the parade.

July 5 had the longest lineup of activities beginning with the Children’s Parade, followed by the flag raising ceremony. Shortly after the ceremony, there was live entertainment showcasing local talent and then an art and quilt show. The day finished off with a concert in the park featuring headliner Nic Chamberlain.

For some, this holiday is about fun and family traditions; however, for others the importance of celebrating Independence Day is born out of their belief system.

“I think us celebrating our freedom and independence really just reminds me of our God-given right to just have the freedom to not really choose, but to choose how we act and react to any situation that is given to us,” participant Enoch Clark said.

Clark was one out of a handful of students from Viewmont High School’s student council who participated in the parade. Clark emphasized that the meaning behind the Fourth of July to him centered on the freedom to make choices.

“For me, personally, it’s been interesting to see the freedom of religion play into being a Utahn,” participant Caleb Wells said. “I feel more patriotic now knowing that I had that right, and it makes me want to celebrate more.”

Wells said being a citizen of the United States and a citizen of Utah has shaped the meaning behind this holiday for him. Wells expounded on his religious background and how it has inspired him to learn more about this nation and appreciate the freedom of religious worship.

“It’s just a good way to show our appreciation for living in the greatest country in the world,” Steven Hunt, a volunteer who helped guide traffic for the parade, said.