The Student News Site of Weber State University

Teaching all children with the new Dinosaur Park playground

Kyle Greenawalt, Reporter
July 8, 2025
Anna Kuglar
The dinosaur museum that is also a part of the George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park along with the recently added All Abilities playground in Ogden.// El museo de dinosaurios que tambien es parte del George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park junto con la reciente zona de abilidades en Ogden.

On July 1, the George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park cut the ribbon on a new “All Abilities Playground” for children.

The playground was designed and created to allow children of all capabilities to learn and have fun while in the park. The ribbon was cut at around 10 a.m. after speeches given by those who worked on the project. The park was then opened for attendees of the event to play and enjoy the rest of the park free of charge.

During the event, some spoke on the process and why the inclusivity of this playground was important and meant so much for the community at large.

“The world outside is hard,” Executive Director Sara Mejeur said. “I want it to be happy and easy in the dinosaur park, so if this can be a safe place for myself and our visitors, that is everything.”

The Dinosaur Park began to focus on an “All Abilities” area while brainstorming the changes to the 30-year-old playground because of R.A.M.P., a Weber County organization funded by sales and use tax used for recreation and cultural organizations.

“Part of the conditions with R.A.M.P. to get the grant was that it needed to be accessible for all kids,” Mejeur said.

R.A.M.P.’s requirement sparked the designing and constructing of the playground with all types of children in mind and how to help them be able to learn and play at the same time.

“The Dinosaur Park, first and foremost, is about education,” Shane Lyon, chairman of the board of directors for the Dinosaur Park, said. “Our goal has always been education. Make it fun, but educate the kids, educate families, educate parents on the history and the prehistoric history of the entire world.”

The dinosaur park wanted to focus on making sure they offered opportunities for children of all abilities.

“We want to make it open for everyone. Whether you’re in a wheelchair or if it’s a sensory issue, kids are not disabled — they’re just different,” Lyon said. “We wanted to open that for them because we didn’t know of any other all-abilities park in this general area.”

Lyon said the park wants to make sure their future projects will also have the vision of all abilities in the future.

Leer en Español aquí.

