The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Related Image

No kings in Ogden: Protestors march from Union Station

Kyle Greenawalt, Reporter
June 24, 2025
Categories:
Kyle Greenawalt
Protesters march from the Union Station to the Ogden Arch to hold up protest signs and chant to passerbys.

On June 14, many people gathered in front of Union Station to march and listen to speeches in protest of the Trump administration and recent ICE arrests.

Many of the speeches given were to show solidarity and express support for those affected by the current administration and arrests that are being performed by ICE. One of the speeches was given by previous Ogden mayoral candidate Taylor Knuth, who spoke on how the current mayoral administration is handling these arrests.

“I was here to remind Ogdenites that in May of 2017, the Ogden City Council promised Ogden City that they would respect the boundaries between the role of Ogden police officers and ICE. They even went as far as saying that it wasn’t their role to interfere in enforcing federal policies on immigration,” Knuth said. “Now, almost 10 years later, they’ve quietly been working for the last year to house inmates in the Weber County Jail to even talking about using the jail on Kiesel (Avenue) for a facility for permanent detention. This is happening right here in Ogden. They’re breaking their promises.”

The march started shortly after the speeches ended and went from Union Station on Wall Avenue down 25th Street until Washington Boulevard where it turned North and continued that direction until it reached the Ogden sign.

While marching, protesters held their signs and began to share chants throughout the procession. The chants ranged from “We are peaceful” to “Make peace, not war” with call-and-answer chants like “Whose streets? Our streets” and “Show me what democracy/community looks like … This is what democracy/community looks like.”

After the march ended at the Ogden sign, people lined the sidewalk facing the roads but shortly dispersed afterwards.

Some of the protesters held homemade signs while roadside, facing the cars driving by and chanting things like “Down with dictators, no kings,” or “No kings since 1776.” Passing cars honked to show their support for the protestors with some holding a tightened fist in the air out the window in support of the protest’s message.

Other participants showed support by providing water and snacks free of cost.

“People are too good. They’ve been asking to tip. I’m like, ‘Don’t do that. This is my contribution to humanity,’” supporter Kenedy Kane said. “I feel like there’s a lot of other stuff you can do, but sometimes it’s the simple things.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Saga Hagelin running during the Big Sky Track and Field Big Sky Championship.
Weber State women’s track & field finishes its season
Peter Visser finished third in his heat and 12th overall to qualify for the NCAA Championships in the steeplechase.
Weber State men’s track & field finishes its season
The fashion designers leading all of the models together down the runway.
Union Station hosts Utah Fashion Show
Racks inside of the art studio hold pottery that people have made at the pottery classes taught at the Marshall White Center.// Estantes dentro del estudio de arte sostienen ceramica que las personas han hecho en las clases de ceramica enseñadas dentro del Marshall White Center.
El centro de Marshall White vuelve a abrir, haciéndole honor a su legado
A plaque inside of the Marshall White Center, dedicating the building in honor of his memory.// Una placa dentro del centro Marshall White, dedicando el edificio en honor a su memoria.
Marshall White Center reopens, honoring local legacy
The fashion designers leading all of the models together down the runway.// Los diseñadores de moda guiando a todos los modelos bajo la pista.
Union Station organiza el Utah Fashion Show
More in News
A protest sign is held up at the Pride Rally reading, "Pride started with protest."// Un letrero de la protesta del rally de Orgullo dice, "El orgullo empezo con una protesta"
Comunidad LGBTQ hace un rally en el Capitolio del Estado
The taped off section of the Student Services building currently under construction.// La sección bloqueada en el Edificio de Servicios Estudiantiles la cual esta bajo construcción.
Mejoras a el Centro de Servicios Estudiantiles en camino
People wearing pride flags walking through the Pride Festival. (Anna Kuglar/The Signpost)// Personas usando como vestimenta la bandera de Orgullo mientras caminan por el Festival de Orgullo.
Amor Radical en Salt Lake City
Pile-up at a football game against NAU. // Una pila de jugadores en uno de los juegos de football en contra de NAU.
Fuera con lo viejo, adentro con lo nuevo
People wearing pride flags walking through the Pride Festival. (Anna Kuglar/The Signpost)// Personas usando como vestimenta la bandera de Orgullo mientras caminan por el Festival de Orgullo.
Radical Love in Salt Lake City
A protest sign is held up at the Pride Rally reading, "Pride started with protest."//
LGBTQ community rallies at the State Capitol
More in Ogden Community/Events
A list of items needed for donation at the Lantern House.
WSU raises awareness for the Lantern House
Matt Moulding jams and sings during Vaseline the Band's performance at "In the Fish Bowl" on Feb. 21.// Matt Moulding disfruta y canta durante la presentación de Vaseline en "In a Fish Bowl"
Wildcat Radio gears up for KWCR Fest 2025
Protestors line the sidewalk with various handmade signs along Washington Blvd.//
Ogden takes center stage: Protests persevere in Utah
A basket of white 2022 graduation tassels for graduates.// Una canasta de birretes blancos para los graduados en la graduación del 2022.
Graduate in style with the different tassel colors
Taylor Garlick as Malvolio locked in a cage during a scene in "Twelfth Night".
Pump up your portfolio with performing arts
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police Blotter 2/25
About the Contributor
Kyle Greenawalt, News reporter