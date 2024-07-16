The Student News Site of Weber State University

Join WSU Outdoor Program’s trip to Moab

Wiktoria Kolodziejczyk, Reporter
July 16, 2024
APRIL+6%3A+Los+Angeles+Times+reporter+Jack+Dolan%2C+left%2C+negotiates+The+Wall+during+a+whitewater+tour+with+Evan+Moore%2C+general+manager+of+Sierra+South+Mountain+Sports%2C+and+guide+Zach+Wilfey+on+the+upper+Kern+River+on+Thursday%2C+April+6%2C+2023+in+Kernville%2C+CA.+The+winter+and+early+spring+storms+have+brought+plenty+of+water+which+is+good+news+for+the+local+businesses.
Tribune News Service
APRIL 6: Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Dolan, left, negotiates The Wall during a whitewater tour with Evan Moore, general manager of Sierra South Mountain Sports, and guide Zach Wilfey on the upper Kern River on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Kernville, CA. The winter and early spring storms have brought plenty of water which is good news for the local businesses.

Weber State University’s Outdoor Program’s Moab Whitewater Rafting Trip is set to take place from July 26 to 28. Participants must be at least 18 years of age to take part. The prices to participate are $150 for students with an active wildcard, $225 for staff and faculty and $300 for community members. The cost includes transportation to and from Moab, all the equipment including rafting and camping gear, as well as the main meals.

The Moab Whitewater Rafting Trip offers organized and guided exploration of the great outdoors in Southern Utah under the guidance of professional WSU Outdoor Program leaders.

This long-awaited experience will begin on July 26 as all the participants will depart from WSU Campus and head towards Moab. The plan is to enjoy a hearty camp dinner under the stars on the first night after arriving.

July 27 is the main event, as all the adventurers will run down the Fisher Towers section of the Colorado River, also known as the Moab Daily. This section of the river offers rapids up to Class III, providing plenty of thrills for both novice and experienced rafters. After a day of excitement, participants will return to camp, enjoy a delicious dinner, and use this opportunity to socialize and connect with other outdoor enthusiasts.

Before departing back to Ogden on July 28, a short hike might be possible in the morning, making this trip a perfect blend of adventure and relaxation, allowing participants to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and immerse themselves in nature.

Pre-registration is required as well as a pre-trip meeting that will take place on July 23 at 6 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure and Welcome Center on campus. The meet-up will cover all the essential details including safety protocols, equipment distribution and any other questions that may arise during preparations. To register, visit the WSU Outdoor Program website or contact Outdoor Program Coordinator Hayley Prine at [email protected].

