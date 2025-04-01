The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Advertisement

OPINION: Leaving space for the “um”

Kyle Indihar, Copy Editor
April 1, 2025
Categories:
Norlito Ranchez Jr.
Kyle Indihar is a copy editor for The Signpost in the 2024-25 school year.

From a young age, I never wanted to be a nobody; I wanted to be somebody, incapable of making mistakes and worthy of my own time. If you were a snot-nosed punk kid like me, you probably met your grandma’s mantra that “nobody’s perfect” with a sigh and a good old-fashioned roll of the eyes. Though I would protest the implications this statement had on a figure like Jesus, she would stifle my ignorance by affirming Jesus wasn’t a nobody.

Playing in a Christmas piano recital as a 5-year-old should constitute some form of perverse torture. Yet, there I played, wearing the eyes of a dozen parents like a cape, getting what felt like a sunburn from the limelight, crooning a crowd with the sexy melody of “Jingle Bells.”

This was before I learned what jazz was, though, and with the not-so-graceful slip of one of my pudgy fingers, I hit a jarring D in place of my target middle C. Insert here the scratch of a record and the symphony of crickets that engulfed the following silence.

Unable to regain my composure after such an offensive error, I made like a tree and got out of there. I could not bear the weight of imperfection, and shattering the illusion, admitting my humanity, and putting that burden on my keen audience meant the complete failure of my character to my juvenile brain.

Today, I wear the experience of 16 more years under my belt, and it is my Walker Institute-ordained mission to sit in front of my computer screen for six hours at a time and edit the Just Ask Podcast.

Using Adobe Audition, I carefully skim through the words of our esteemed guests so they may appear as competent, as polished and as professional as possible. Sometimes, however, our experts are none of those. Oftentimes, they are egregiously incompetent, unpolished and unprofessional (respectfully).

It is remarkably refreshing hearing someone with Obama’s level of commendation back up and say “Actually, can we try that one again?” Gradually, I began making changes to humanize my clients, and soon, it felt like I was producing a conversation instead of a speech, but isn’t that the point of college?

As I reminisce on my time at Weber State University, I’ve realized that giving space for the “um” has been central to navigating the narrow windings of my educational journey. The only way my decision to pursue a career in a broadcast direction could have been well-informed was to dance on the periphery of my preferred industry for three years before joining Studio 76.

It took classes ranging from botany to marketing, not taking an internship in Washington, D.C., working for an awful summer sales company and finding community at The Signpost for me to realize where I do and don’t belong.

It also took placing trust in two incredible mentors, Claire Hughes, coordinator of the Writing Center and Mark Galaviz, coach of the Speech and Debate team, who relentlessly supported me in those times of “um-age.”

Now, I find comfort in transition. I believe shattering the illusion means affirming the character. I can affirm that admitting mistakes acknowledges there is room to grow because, sometimes, Jingle Bells should be jazzy.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Kemari Munier-Bailey recieves the ball during a spring practice game.// Kemari Munier-Bailey recibe la pelota durante un juego de practica durante la primavera.
Despidiendonos de los atletas seniors de deportes masculinos
Professional photo of Devin Christiansen.// Foto professional de Devin Christiansen.
Éxito de ex-alumnos en WSU: Periodoncista Devin Christiansen
OPINION: My time at Weber as a sports reporter
OPINION: My time at Weber as a sports reporter
Baylee Bodily sets the ball to serve.//Baylee Bodily lanza la pelota para un saque.
Despidiendonos de las atletas seniors de deportes femeninos
Kyle Thompson attempts a field goal.// Kyle Thompson intenta hater un gol de medio campo.
Sending off senior athletes in men’s sports
Gracie Stephenson with friends Megan Wahlquist and Brodee Kendrick at "Light the W," October 2023.
OPINION: I never would have believed Weber State was for me
More in Campus Community
Professional photo of Devin Christiansen.// Foto professional de Devin Christiansen.
WSU alumni success: Periodontist Devin Christiansen
OPINION: Wiktoria’s concerto of life
OPINION: Wiktoria’s concerto of life
Star Neil and Morgan Keller enjoy a 2024 summer camping trip between semesters.
OPINION: An open letter of gratitude: To those who helped me get here
Chappell Roan performing at Block Party in 2025.
Weber State’s new mission is to slay … and serve
Waldo will be best remembered for his action poses, which have been loved by fans for generations.
Obituary: Waldo the Wildcat, Oct. 1964 - March 25, 2025
Weber State University students and community members attend the 2021 Block Party on Sept. 3, 2021.// Estudiantes de la Universidad de Weber State y miembros de la comunidad atienden la "Block Party" el 3 de September, 2021.
Colaborando en el campus con los co-curriculares
More in Features
The 'Your Crush' podcast host, Sydney Pace.
Sydney Pace, WSU alum, is “Your Crush”
The entrance for the Money Management Center.
How can Student Affairs help you?
The front of the Army ROTC building located across from the Ogden campus.
ROTC stomping grounds
Utah’s teenage suicide rate increases
Utah’s teenage suicide rate increases
Weber State campus dorms can be found next to the Outdoor Adventure and Welcome Center as well as the Dee Events Center. Photo credit: Summer Muster
The costs of living
The month of April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Photo credit: Weber State University
Changing the culture around rape
About the Contributors
Kyle Indihar
Kyle Indihar, Copy Editor
Norlito Ranchez Jr.
Norlito Ranchez Jr., Assistant Photographer Editor