OPINION: Wiktoria’s concerto of life

As an international student from Poland, coming to Utah meant leaving behind everything familiar, including my friends, language and even the way I experienced the world. Looking back, I can say my journey at Weber State University has helped me learn how to embrace unfamiliar change and appreciate the risky aspects of life.

I definitely underestimated the challenges of being an international student. From adapting to a completely different education system and weather to navigating suburban life, visa requirements, unfamiliar food and cultural shifts, every day brought something new to learn. On the other hand, I could never have imagined the opportunities that allowed me to grow in all areas of my life.

Before coming to Ogden, I had spent 11 years studying violin at public music schools in Poland, so choosing my major was easy. Along the way, I also discovered a passion for Spanish, which became my second major. Studying those disciplines turned out to be very different from what I was used to back in Europe. With time, I learned to adjust, make the best out of it and look for opportunities that would support my future goals.

One of the highlights of my college journey was performing as a soloist with the Weber State University Orchestra during my freshman year after being selected as one of the few winners of the Concerto Night Competition. I also had the opportunity to teach children’s orchestra and violin through the university’s String Project, an experience I wouldn’t have had in my home country, where music teachers typically need a master’s degree to teach.

Later, I also found a passion for marketing. I completed a marketing internship through the University’s Real Projects at R.C. Willey and worked as a student marketing manager for Weber State University Campus Recreation for almost two years. I will be forever grateful for the skills I have learned that will certainly help me with my career.

Sometimes I wonder what my life would look like if I had never left Poland. It is a very strange feeling. I do know that the path I chose was the most difficult. I also realized I wouldn’t be able to develop all my various skills if I stayed.

As I graduate this spring 2025 semester, I look back and forward. I appreciate all the wonderful people and mentors I have met on my way who have shaped my personality, and I am excited for my future plans, including post-graduate studies in the United States or Europe.

If I was to give one piece of advice to any international student, it would be this: Get involved on campus and take advantage of all the opportunities. I truly believe that all the extra effort will be worth it in the end!