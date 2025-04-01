The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Advertisement

OPINION: Wiktoria’s concerto of life

Wiktoria Kolodziejczyk, Reporter
April 1, 2025
Categories:

As an international student from Poland, coming to Utah meant leaving behind everything familiar, including my friends, language and even the way I experienced the world. Looking back, I can say my journey at Weber State University has helped me learn how to embrace unfamiliar change and appreciate the risky aspects of life.

I definitely underestimated the challenges of being an international student. From adapting to a completely different education system and weather to navigating suburban life, visa requirements, unfamiliar food and cultural shifts, every day brought something new to learn. On the other hand, I could never have imagined the opportunities that allowed me to grow in all areas of my life.

Before coming to Ogden, I had spent 11 years studying violin at public music schools in Poland, so choosing my major was easy. Along the way, I also discovered a passion for Spanish, which became my second major. Studying those disciplines turned out to be very different from what I was used to back in Europe. With time, I learned to adjust, make the best out of it and look for opportunities that would support my future goals.

One of the highlights of my college journey was performing as a soloist with the Weber State University Orchestra during my freshman year after being selected as one of the few winners of the Concerto Night Competition. I also had the opportunity to teach children’s orchestra and violin through the university’s String Project, an experience I wouldn’t have had in my home country, where music teachers typically need a master’s degree to teach.

Later, I also found a passion for marketing. I completed a marketing internship through the University’s Real Projects at R.C. Willey and worked as a student marketing manager for Weber State University Campus Recreation for almost two years. I will be forever grateful for the skills I have learned that will certainly help me with my career.

Sometimes I wonder what my life would look like if I had never left Poland. It is a very strange feeling. I do know that the path I chose was the most difficult. I also realized I wouldn’t be able to develop all my various skills if I stayed.

As I graduate this spring 2025 semester, I look back and forward. I appreciate all the wonderful people and mentors I have met on my way who have shaped my personality, and I am excited for my future plans, including post-graduate studies in the United States or Europe.

If I was to give one piece of advice to any international student, it would be this: Get involved on campus and take advantage of all the opportunities. I truly believe that all the extra effort will be worth it in the end!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Kemari Munier-Bailey recieves the ball during a spring practice game.// Kemari Munier-Bailey recibe la pelota durante un juego de practica durante la primavera.
Despidiendonos de los atletas seniors de deportes masculinos
Kyle Indihar is a copy editor for The Signpost in the 2024-25 school year.
OPINION: Leaving space for the “um”
Professional photo of Devin Christiansen.// Foto professional de Devin Christiansen.
Éxito de ex-alumnos en WSU: Periodoncista Devin Christiansen
OPINION: My time at Weber as a sports reporter
OPINION: My time at Weber as a sports reporter
Baylee Bodily sets the ball to serve.//Baylee Bodily lanza la pelota para un saque.
Despidiendonos de las atletas seniors de deportes femeninos
Kyle Thompson attempts a field goal.// Kyle Thompson intenta hater un gol de medio campo.
Sending off senior athletes in men’s sports
More in Campus Community
Professional photo of Devin Christiansen.// Foto professional de Devin Christiansen.
WSU alumni success: Periodontist Devin Christiansen
Star Neil and Morgan Keller enjoy a 2024 summer camping trip between semesters.
OPINION: An open letter of gratitude: To those who helped me get here
Chappell Roan performing at Block Party in 2025.
Weber State’s new mission is to slay … and serve
Waldo will be best remembered for his action poses, which have been loved by fans for generations.
Obituary: Waldo the Wildcat, Oct. 1964 - March 25, 2025
Weber State University students and community members attend the 2021 Block Party on Sept. 3, 2021.// Estudiantes de la Universidad de Weber State y miembros de la comunidad atienden la "Block Party" el 3 de September, 2021.
Colaborando en el campus con los co-curriculares
Weber State University students and community members attend the 2021 Block Party on Sept. 3, 2021.// Estudiantes de la Universidad de Weber State y miembros de la comunidad atienden la "Block Party" el 3 de September, 2021.
Collaborate on campus with co-curriculars
More in Features
The 'Your Crush' podcast host, Sydney Pace.
Sydney Pace, WSU alum, is “Your Crush”
The entrance for the Money Management Center.
How can Student Affairs help you?
The front of the Army ROTC building located across from the Ogden campus.
ROTC stomping grounds
Utah’s teenage suicide rate increases
Utah’s teenage suicide rate increases
Weber State campus dorms can be found next to the Outdoor Adventure and Welcome Center as well as the Dee Events Center. Photo credit: Summer Muster
The costs of living
The month of April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Photo credit: Weber State University
Changing the culture around rape
About the Contributor
Wiktoria Kolodziejczyk, Culture Reporter