The Student News Site of Weber State University

Providing for campus with Weber Cares Pantry

Alfonso Rubio, Asst. Editor
March 25, 2025
Amy Luong
Not only food, there are also personal items here. // No solo comida, también hay elementos personales aquí.

Food insecurities are on the rise and university students are being greatly affected. According to a Hope Survey conducted by Health Affairs, 38% of students in two-year colleges and 29% of students at four-year colleges experienced some sort of food insecurity during their time as a student.

In 2011, the Weber Cares Pantry was created as a 100% free and donation-based resource with the goal to provide healthy eating options, decrease food insecurity and ensure that food is not a barrier to academic success.

The pantry has seen a recent surge in usage. In the fall 2024 semester, 1,598 clients used the pantry, while the spring 2025 semester from Jan. 2 to Feb. 28 has already accumulated 983 client visits and is on pace to surpass fall semester.

Student Support and Resource Coordinator Jared Tenney attributed the recent rise in usage is due to longer operating hours and an increase in need.

The pantry is a resource not only for students, but faculty and staff are also encouraged to use this resource.

“Our services are available for any current student, faculty and or staff, who we collectively refer to as the WSU community,” Tenney said.

The process has been praised by students for its simplicity.

“My favorite thing about the pantry is just how easy it is,” WSU freshman Jason Donker said. “You just walk in, scan your card and you just fill out a little Google Form.”

Upon arrival, clients will check in using their Wildcard, either a physical or digital copy, are given a reusable tote bag and can walk through and pick out items that they need.

Weber Cares Pantry has also set aside a section for non-food items.

While walking through the pantry, clients can also pick out diapers, hand sanitizer and menstrual products. Weber Cares Pantry is always looking for donations, a list and drop box is located just outside their door.

The pantry doesn’t only leave a positive impact on its users, but it’s a fulfilling environment to work in.

“I love to help people, and the best part is that I can help and hear people’s stories and advise them,” Weber Cares pantry employee Ashia Lamichhane said.

The Ogden Campus pantry is located in Stewart Library room 224 and can be accessed between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Davis Campus pantry can be found at the Davis Student Services front desk, D2 262 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Outside of pantry hours, clients can also pick up a pantry pack containing a meal and a snack. The packs are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Shepherd Union room 322.

Leer en Español.

Alfonso Rubio
Alfonso Rubio, Assistant News Editor
Amy Luong
Amy Luong, Photographer