WSU cheer and dance teams take on Daytona

Lexie Andrew, Section Editor
April 11, 2024
Weber+States+Spirit+Squad+-+Small+at+the+Nationals+Sendoff+Performance+on+April+6.
Gallery8 Photos
Mindy Brown
Weber State’s Spirit Squad – Small at the Nationals Sendoff Performance on April 6.

Weber State University’s cheer and dance teams are ready to take the floor at the National Cheer Association/National Dance Association Collegiate Nationals in Daytona, Florida. The teams held their Nationals Sendoff on April 6 at the Dee Event Center for one last performance on their home turf before they hit the road.

The dance team started the night with an emotional, sharp jazz piece where audience members could feel the emotion of the team.

The cheer team came out showcasing both teams, their Small Coed and Large Coed. Both teams hit a zero deduction routine.

Both teams had sharp technique and difficulty. The stunts were solid and not shaky with the flyers looking confident in the air. The tumbling passes were on time with tight technique.

The dance team came back out for an energetic hip hop routine. The audience could tell the dancers were having fun and were playing with the crowd.

Cheer ended the night with their group stunts and partner stunts they’re competing at NCA. The only stunts that didn’t hit were the group stunt and the one partner stunt, but the rest were strong.

Weber State cheer is competing in two divisions, Advanced Small Coed Division I and Advanced Large Coed Division IA.

Weber State dance is competing in Hip Hop Division I and Jazz Division I. Their hip hop routine is also representing Team USA at the International Cheer Union Worlds at the end of April.

The Wildcats are coming off a huge win last year. Cheer’s Large Coed scored a 98.08 winning their division, grand champs and the highest score of the entire competition. It was their first time competing in the IA division, the country’s highest division. Small Coed came in second with a 95.7.

Weber State’s Dance came in third with both routines scoring a 95.1 in hip hop and a 93.65 in jazz.

Both teams hope to leave their best routines on the floor in Daytona.

“For Daytona we just need to go and hit our routine all two days and go out there and win as a family,” Caylee Odle, WSU cheerleader said.

The sendoff concluded with the Alumni of both the dance and cheer teams coming down to the floor. With the current and past athletes, they chanted “I believe that we will win.” The sendoff is the only time either team will say this chant.

NCA and NDA is on April 11-13. Wildcat fans can watch performances on Varsity TV.
Lexie Andrew, Culture editor
Mindy Brown, Copy editor

