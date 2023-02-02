So you think you’ve got talent? WSUSA talent show

Tommy Barbiero makes different unique sounds with his mouth at the 2018 Weber’s Got Talent event.

Springtime is around the corner, and that means it’s time for the annual Weber’s Got Talent student talent show hosted by the Weber State University Student Association.

The actual talent show will take place on March 3 in the Wildcat Theater in the Shepherd Union Building at 6 p.m., and all WSU students are invited to attend the show.

“Contestants go through an audition process, and then the finalists are sent to the official show,” Megan Wahlquist, WSUSA assistant to the activities vice president, said. “At the show, each contestant will compete for the grand prize, and at the end, the top three are awarded. We have judges come in that aren’t involved in the audition process to judge the show.”

WSU students can sign up for auditions, with auditions completing on Feb. 9. However, spots are limited, so WSUSA urges students to audition as early as possible.

“The planning process has taken a lot of strategic thinking,” Wahlquist said. “We started mapping things out in December, and once auditions are over, we should be able to get things pretty set in stone.”

As time goes on, WSUSA and WSU will release more details about the final talent show and what to expect of the night.

WSUSA wants to encourage students to audition for Weber’s Got Talent and to show off their skills to their fellow Wildcats.

“It’s a fun and exciting environment,” Wahlquist said. “All the people involved have worked so hard and the audience should come see their friends do incredible things.”

At the event, WSUSA will also be planning on sharing the results of their election on March 1. This election will be conducted through an email ballot sent to their student emails via Qualtrics.

WSUSA election week takes place from Feb. 27 to March 2. Inauguration for the elected officials will take place on April 7 in the Wildcat Theater.

WSUSA will also be hosting a High Stakes Bingo on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m., White Diamond’s Date Night on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. and a Live. Dance. Love. Just Dance Night on Feb. 15, among many other events.