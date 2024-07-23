The Student News Site of Weber State University

OPINION: Euro 2024 final: Spain beats England 2–1

Brayson Brown, Reporter
July 23, 2024
The+Euro2024+Germany+logo.
MGN
The Euro2024 Germany logo.

Spain capped off the perfect tournament by beating England 2–1 in the European Championship Final. Coming into the tournament, Spain was not favored to win. The team was viewed as immature and inexperienced. England and France were both deemed to win the tournament, but Spain had other plans. They won seven out of seven games and scored the most goals in a single Euro with 15.

In the knockout stages, they faced four countries that have won the World Cup. Spain received the tougher side of the bracket but stood their ground. On the road to the final, they eliminated previous champions Italy, host country Germany, Cinderella story Georgia and then 2022 World Cup runner-up France.

French player Adrien Rabiot criticized Spanish youngster Lamine Yamal when he said, “he will have to do more than he has done to beat us.”

Sure enough, Yamal heard and scored a beautiful goal from 25 yards out, giving Rabiot a front-row seat. England had an easier path, taking out Slovenia, Slovakia, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Being a favorite for the tournament, they would now face a sleeping giant in Spain in the final.

The Spanish controlled the game, the tempo and most of the attacks. In minute 47, the deadlock was broken when Yamal gave a perfect pass to Nico Williams to score the first goal. England then decided to make substitutions and put in Cole Palmer, who scored in minute 73 to tie the game. Spain had subs of their own, Mikel Oyarzabal scored in minute 87 to crown Spain as champions yet again.

Spain now holds the record for the most Euros won, with four total. From being labeled as not a threat to the other nations, Spain took the tournament by storm. Yamal showed that age is just a number; it doesn’t measure your abilities or the sheer hard work that you possess inside.

Yamal received the trophy for Young Player of the Tournament, becoming the youngest player to ever score in a tournament at the age of 16. Yamal also provided four assists, which ties the record for the most in a single Euro.

For the past 16 years, the Spanish side was known as a team to win by 1,000 passes. They mutated and evolved to a team that is pure in possession and has two young players on the wings, to take defenders on 1v1 and put pressure on the opponent’s defensive line. Defensive holding midfielder Rodri won the Player of the Tournament award for his ability to take hold of a game and never let go. He was the heart and soul of this Spanish squad.

