The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

Inked up in Ogden: National Tattoo Day with Morningstar Tattoo

Tenaya Hyde, Reporter
July 16, 2024
Sean+Lisonbee%2C+owner+of+Morningstar+Tattoo
Tenaya Hyde
Sean Lisonbee, owner of Morningstar Tattoo

July 17 is National Tattoo Day. Some celebrate by going down memory lane with their tattoos while others prepare to add to their body collage at a local tattoo shop. Local tradition, however, sees the inked thanking their local tattoo artists or showing off their new design using #NationalTattooDay on social media.

Getting a tattoo is a rite of passage in many cultures. The buzz of needles on skin is therapeutic for some. For others, it is scary, painful and something to endure.

“The preparation you do for a tattoo — finding an artist you like and figuring out what you want and where you want it, that process is like dating,” David Harrison, an Ogden local, said. “Getting the tattoo is like a marriage because you’ll have it forever. Once you get the tattoo you are married. You are committed. That is a part of your life, and parting ways is typically painful and expensive.”

Sean Lisonbee, tattoo artist and 11-year veteran in the tattoo industry began his apprenticeship at 19. He now owns Morningstar Tattoo shop at 3679 Harrison Blvd., across the street from Weber State University. Sean does all tattoo styles except for words. He specializes in neo-traditional.

“Morningstar Tattoo is unique because of its gothic aesthetic. We travel a lot. We do a lot of conventions. We do 8-9 conventions a year as a shop,” Lisonbee said. “I feel that is the way you grow the most. You surround yourself with purists. And we only do custom tattoos.”

There is a special community of artists and aficionados who have a deeper pride in the art of tattoo.

“Those of us who really care about the tattoo community are all friends.” Lisonbee said. “A lot of people here are fairly connected.”

Something important to remember when getting a tattoo is giving a tip for the artist. Lisonbee explained the culture behind this.

“Tipping comes from a place where shops are used to doing a split percentage. This means that the owner takes a percentage of the amount the tattoo artist makes,” Lisonbee said. “I don’t believe I have a right to someone’s money. If you are giving 50% of your wage to the owner, a tip, then, is very customary. Because a tip then goes straight into the tattoo artist’s pocket. So, 10% is a decent tip, 20% is an excellent tip. By tipping, it lets the artist know you appreciated what they did and you liked it.”

Another common question people have is how best to take care of their tattoos. Lisonbee said using sunscreen and lotion, keeping up vitamin A and D levels and staying hydrated are key to keeping tattoos looking fresh.

When getting a tattoo, many people might not think about how much goes into the design, but it’s more involved for the artist than simply sitting down and laying the ink. Lisonbee said he could spend 6 hours just on drawing the tattoo for the client.

Choosing a tattoo can be daunting. With so many designs and artists to choose from, it can seem like the choices are endless. However, Lisonbee is happy to help those looking for their first or next tattoo.

“Look at the profiles online and pick an artist, or if you can’t pick an artist come in and we’ll talk to you about what you want and find the artist that can make it happen,” Lisonbee said.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Lupita Nyong’o as Samira in A Quiet Place: Day One from Paramount Pictures.
OPINIÓN: revista de “A Quiet Place: Day One”
Dillon Jones (2) standing on the sidelines of the court with head coach Eric Duft after the Wildcats loss at the Big Sky tournament.
Dillon Jones se destaca en su estreno en la liga de verano
APRIL 6: Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Dolan, left, negotiates The Wall during a whitewater tour with Evan Moore, general manager of Sierra South Mountain Sports, and guide Zach Wilfey on the upper Kern River on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Kernville, CA. The winter and early spring storms have brought plenty of water which is good news for the local businesses.
Join WSU Outdoor Program’s trip to Moab
Lupita Nyong’o as “Samira” in A Quiet Place: Day One from Paramount Pictures.
OPINION: “A Quiet Place: Day One” Review
Dillon Jones (2) standing on the sidelines of the court with head coach Eric Duft after the Wildcats loss at the Big Sky tournament.
Dillon Jones makes a mark in Summer League Debut
The Cleveland Browns logo printed on a football field.
Winston Reid joins the Cleveland Browns
More in Culture
A picture off the promenade at Seaside, Oregon.
This is your brain on traveling
A picture off the promenade at Seaside, Oregon.
El Cerebro pasajero
Seated audience enjoying the evenings concert.
Diplo headlines latest Ogden Twilight concert
Colorfully painted portraits hang up on display at an artist booth.
Enjoying the Utah Arts Festival
Multiple colorful fireworks exploding in the air.
Celebrating the Fourth with a bang
Awards won by Weber States Womens Center.
Saying goodbye to cultural centers
More in Ogden Community/Events
The guide sign for hole eight stands surrounded by weeds. (AJ Handley/The Signpost)
Weber State University opens new disc golf course
Posters with the title Civil Rights and photos from the Civil Rights Movement during Jim Crow, hang above the Ogden Amphitheater during the Juneteenth Festival 2023.
J. Holiday comes to Ogden to celebrate Juneteenth
A barber pole attached to the outside of Moores Barbershop.
Ogden’s Barber and Braid Battle
Various colored ribbons hang above the Dumke Arts Plaza.
From Where The Air is Different: New exhibition in Dumke Arts Plaza
Emma Hurst in a still from the short film Cleo, which was submitted to the festival.
WATIF to host its first film festival
Mayoral Candidates (left to right) Angel Castillo, Jon Greiner, Ben Nadolski and Taylor Knuth at the Two Bit Street Cafe meeting and greeting Ogden citizens and community members.
Planeando un Futuro para Union Station
About the Contributor
Tenaya Hyde, Culture reporter

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *