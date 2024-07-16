Inked up in Ogden: National Tattoo Day with Morningstar Tattoo

July 17 is National Tattoo Day. Some celebrate by going down memory lane with their tattoos while others prepare to add to their body collage at a local tattoo shop. Local tradition, however, sees the inked thanking their local tattoo artists or showing off their new design using #NationalTattooDay on social media.

Getting a tattoo is a rite of passage in many cultures. The buzz of needles on skin is therapeutic for some. For others, it is scary, painful and something to endure.

“The preparation you do for a tattoo — finding an artist you like and figuring out what you want and where you want it, that process is like dating,” David Harrison, an Ogden local, said. “Getting the tattoo is like a marriage because you’ll have it forever. Once you get the tattoo you are married. You are committed. That is a part of your life, and parting ways is typically painful and expensive.”

Sean Lisonbee, tattoo artist and 11-year veteran in the tattoo industry began his apprenticeship at 19. He now owns Morningstar Tattoo shop at 3679 Harrison Blvd., across the street from Weber State University. Sean does all tattoo styles except for words. He specializes in neo-traditional.

“Morningstar Tattoo is unique because of its gothic aesthetic. We travel a lot. We do a lot of conventions. We do 8-9 conventions a year as a shop,” Lisonbee said. “I feel that is the way you grow the most. You surround yourself with purists. And we only do custom tattoos.”

There is a special community of artists and aficionados who have a deeper pride in the art of tattoo.

“Those of us who really care about the tattoo community are all friends.” Lisonbee said. “A lot of people here are fairly connected.”

Something important to remember when getting a tattoo is giving a tip for the artist. Lisonbee explained the culture behind this.

“Tipping comes from a place where shops are used to doing a split percentage. This means that the owner takes a percentage of the amount the tattoo artist makes,” Lisonbee said. “I don’t believe I have a right to someone’s money. If you are giving 50% of your wage to the owner, a tip, then, is very customary. Because a tip then goes straight into the tattoo artist’s pocket. So, 10% is a decent tip, 20% is an excellent tip. By tipping, it lets the artist know you appreciated what they did and you liked it.”

Another common question people have is how best to take care of their tattoos. Lisonbee said using sunscreen and lotion, keeping up vitamin A and D levels and staying hydrated are key to keeping tattoos looking fresh.

When getting a tattoo, many people might not think about how much goes into the design, but it’s more involved for the artist than simply sitting down and laying the ink. Lisonbee said he could spend 6 hours just on drawing the tattoo for the client.

Choosing a tattoo can be daunting. With so many designs and artists to choose from, it can seem like the choices are endless. However, Lisonbee is happy to help those looking for their first or next tattoo.

“Look at the profiles online and pick an artist, or if you can’t pick an artist come in and we’ll talk to you about what you want and find the artist that can make it happen,” Lisonbee said.