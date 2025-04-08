The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Advertisement

WSU raises awareness for the Lantern House

Joseph Trotter, Contributor
April 8, 2025
Categories:
The Lantern House
A list of items needed for donation at the Lantern House.

Ogden’s own Lantern House/St. Anne’s Center has been serving those experiencing homelessness in Northern Utah since 1981. Their dedication to serving everyone who walks through the door helps set the Lantern House apart. Anyone can receive food and shelter, as well as the opportunity to meet with case managers for counseling.

These services are life-changing for the 300-plus people who receive aid from the Lantern House daily. However, this work comes with many obstacles that the Lantern House has been experiencing in recent months.

Material and monetary donations are the lifeblood of the Lantern House. Without constant support from the community, the services at the Lantern House are negatively affected. While the Lantern House often receives many donations and support in November and December, this time of the year is usually much more challenging to receive donations similar in magnitude.

The best thing that community members can do to help is spread awareness about how to help those experiencing homelessness in Ogden.

Many individuals want to help by donating camping equipment. However, the Lantern House discourages this.

The Lantern House is located at 269 W. 33rd St., Ogden, Utah 84401. To volunteer or learn more about the Lantern House, call (801)-621-5036 or email [email protected].
Students at Weber State can donate directly to the Lantern House with a donation drive from April 1-16. For more information, you can contact [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Matt Moulding jams and sings during Vaseline the Band's performance at "In the Fish Bowl" on Feb. 21.// Matt Moulding disfruta y canta durante la presentación de Vaseline en "In a Fish Bowl"
Wildcat Radio gears up for KWCR Fest 2025
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police blotter 4/03
The front window of the KWCR radio station.
La radio Wildcat se equipa para el festival de KWCR 2025
Protestors line the sidewalk with various handmade signs along Washington Blvd.//
Ogden takes center stage: Protests persevere in Utah
Wattis Business Building, which is home to the John B. Goddard School of Business and Economics. Photo taken July 2020.// El edificio de negocios de Wattis es hogar de la facultad de negocios y economía de John B. Goddard. Imagen tomada Julio de 2020.
WSU’s experiential learning initiative: Helping students file taxes for free
Emily Ruhl and a referee watch the batter as the pitched ball flies past her during the April 2022 softball season.
Women's softball opens conference play 2–1
More in Features
Kyle Indihar is a copy editor for The Signpost in the 2024-25 school year.
OPINION: Leaving space for the “um”
Professional photo of Devin Christiansen.// Foto professional de Devin Christiansen.
WSU alumni success: Periodontist Devin Christiansen
OPINION: Wiktoria’s concerto of life
OPINION: Wiktoria’s concerto of life
Star Neil and Morgan Keller enjoy a 2024 summer camping trip between semesters.
OPINION: An open letter of gratitude: To those who helped me get here
The 'Your Crush' podcast host, Sydney Pace.
Sydney Pace, WSU alum, is “Your Crush”
The entrance for the Money Management Center.
How can Student Affairs help you?
More in Ogden Community/Events
A basket of white 2022 graduation tassels for graduates.// Una canasta de birretes blancos para los graduados en la graduación del 2022.
Graduate in style with the different tassel colors
Taylor Garlick as Malvolio locked in a cage during a scene in "Twelfth Night".
Pump up your portfolio with performing arts
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police Blotter 2/25
A man walking along the sidewalks with blankets covering him.
Code Blue chaos: Warming centers and their opposition
Signs on the side of the building at Union Grill. // Signos en los lados del edificio Union Grill.
¡Cena! En el nombre del amor
An ICE agent dressed in protective clothing. Some WSU faculty and students are preparing for the possibility of ICE officers stopping students on campus.// Un agente de ICE vestido en vestimentas protectoras. Miembros estudiantes y de la facultad se preparan para la posibilidad de que un agente de ICE los detente en el campus.
Avistamientos de ICE en Ogden: Como Weber está reaccionando.