WSU raises awareness for the Lantern House

Ogden’s own Lantern House/St. Anne’s Center has been serving those experiencing homelessness in Northern Utah since 1981. Their dedication to serving everyone who walks through the door helps set the Lantern House apart. Anyone can receive food and shelter, as well as the opportunity to meet with case managers for counseling.

These services are life-changing for the 300-plus people who receive aid from the Lantern House daily. However, this work comes with many obstacles that the Lantern House has been experiencing in recent months.

Material and monetary donations are the lifeblood of the Lantern House. Without constant support from the community, the services at the Lantern House are negatively affected. While the Lantern House often receives many donations and support in November and December, this time of the year is usually much more challenging to receive donations similar in magnitude.

The best thing that community members can do to help is spread awareness about how to help those experiencing homelessness in Ogden.

Many individuals want to help by donating camping equipment. However, the Lantern House discourages this.

The Lantern House is located at 269 W. 33rd St., Ogden, Utah 84401. To volunteer or learn more about the Lantern House, call (801)-621-5036 or email [email protected].

Students at Weber State can donate directly to the Lantern House with a donation drive from April 1-16. For more information, you can contact [email protected].