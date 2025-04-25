The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Advertisement

Third annual KWCR Fest

Jared Mitchell, Reporter
April 25, 2025
Categories:
Shawn Penrod
Playing just the guitar for Levelor is Johnny Cassidy.

The third annual KWCR Fest took place on April 17 at Wildcat Lanes located within the Shepherd Union building at Weber State University. The music festival featured six local bands.

The bands who performed at KWCR Fest were Backhand, Poolhouse, Mopsy, Levelor, Vaseline the Band and Citrus. Each group performed by the pool tables inside Wildcat Lanes for around 30 minutes each. In between bands, a DJ played electronic dance music during the set changes.

“I’m really excited to play,” George Christensen, one of the guitarists for the band Mopsy, said before the show. “All the bands on the lineup are cool, and it sounds fun.”

Christensen and his band had previously performed in KWCR’s “In the Fishbowl” concert series. Christensen said KWCR reached out to them to participate in the series.

“We did an interview on the radio, and then we played in their studio,” Christensen said. “Then we got invited back for this.”

Ivonne Camas, the station manager at KWCR, said KWCR has been planning the event since November 2024.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
The effects of inversion on Utah residents
The effects of inversion on Utah residents
A bar graph showing the average funding per athlete by gender at Weber State University.
Title IX: A look into women’s athletic equality
A map showing problem areas for accessibility identified by Greene. // Un mapa que muestra las zonas problemáticas para la accesibilidad identificadas por Greene.
Fighting an uphill battle: Accessibility issues on campus
A map showing problem areas for accessibility identified by Greene. // Un mapa que muestra las zonas problemáticas para la accesibilidad identificadas por Greene.
Una lucha cuesta arriba: Problemas de accesibilidad en el campus
Ogden Clinic provides healthcare to WSU students
Ogden Clinic provides healthcare to WSU students
The pages of a curriculum book by Jamie Cutter’s curriculum, “Inclusive Sex Education: A comprehensive Sexual Health Education Curriculum Guide,” addresses the subject of healthy relationships.
The lack of sex education in Utah and its effects
More in Campus Events
Weber State University Women's Soccer Midfield Samantha Kearns (17) dribbles the ball down the field as fellow teammates stand nearby to defend the ball.// Jugadora central de futból feminino de Weber State Samantha Kearns (17) driblea la pelota por el campo mientras sus compañeras defienden la pelota alrededor de ella.
A new era begins for Weber State women’s soccer
Presenters and students in the classroom for American Literature.// Presentadores y estudiantes en una aula de clases para literatura americana.
The 40th National Undergraduate Literature Conference hosts Bret Anthony Johnston
Matt Moulding jams and sings during Vaseline the Band's performance at "In the Fish Bowl" on Feb. 21.// Matt Moulding disfruta y canta durante la presentación de Vaseline en "In a Fish Bowl"
Wildcat Radio gears up for KWCR Fest 2025
Wattis Business Building, which is home to the John B. Goddard School of Business and Economics. Photo taken July 2020.// El edificio de negocios de Wattis es hogar de la facultad de negocios y economía de John B. Goddard. Imagen tomada Julio de 2020.
WSU’s experiential learning initiative: Helping students file taxes for free
A basket of white 2022 graduation tassels for graduates.// Una canasta de birretes blancos para los graduados en la graduación del 2022.
Graduate in style with the different tassel colors
Chappell Roan performing at Block Party in 2025.
Weber State’s new mission is to slay … and serve
More in Culture
The historic downtown of the capitol of Poland, Warsaw
OPINION: Crossing cultures: My experience moving from Poland to Ogden
Small co-ed basket section as flyers simultaneously hit the same body position mid-air.
WSU Spirit Squad gets sent off to nationals
Weber State University Women's Soccer Midfield Samantha Kearns (17) dribbles the ball down the field as fellow teammates stand nearby to defend the ball.// Jugadora central de futból feminino de Weber State Samantha Kearns (17) driblea la pelota por el campo mientras sus compañeras defienden la pelota alrededor de ella.
Una nueva era comienza para el equipo de fútbol femenino de Weber State
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police blotter 4/03
The front window of the KWCR radio station.
La radio Wildcat se equipa para el festival de KWCR 2025
Professional photo of Devin Christiansen.// Foto professional de Devin Christiansen.
WSU alumni success: Periodontist Devin Christiansen
About the Contributors
Jared Mitchell
Jared Mitchell, Culture Reporter
Shawn Penrod
Shawn Penrod, Photographer