The third annual KWCR Fest took place on April 17 at Wildcat Lanes located within the Shepherd Union building at Weber State University. The music festival featured six local bands.

The bands who performed at KWCR Fest were Backhand, Poolhouse, Mopsy, Levelor, Vaseline the Band and Citrus. Each group performed by the pool tables inside Wildcat Lanes for around 30 minutes each. In between bands, a DJ played electronic dance music during the set changes.

“I’m really excited to play,” George Christensen, one of the guitarists for the band Mopsy, said before the show. “All the bands on the lineup are cool, and it sounds fun.”

Christensen and his band had previously performed in KWCR’s “In the Fishbowl” concert series. Christensen said KWCR reached out to them to participate in the series.

“We did an interview on the radio, and then we played in their studio,” Christensen said. “Then we got invited back for this.”

Ivonne Camas, the station manager at KWCR, said KWCR has been planning the event since November 2024.