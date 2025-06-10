Upgrades to the Student Services Center underway

Weber State University recently began renovations on the southern half of the Student Services Center to better accommodate student needs. Renovations are expected to finish in spring 2026.

Many departments have been relocated for the duration of the renovations: the testing center, Disabilities Services, the Student Success Center, Student Support Services, the International Student Center and the Study Abroad Program suites, among others in the south half of the building. The project is underway, and demolition can be heard throughout the building.

“These building upgrades improve the building’s efficiency and help meet WSU’s energy goals, and the Student Services Center was due for an upgrade to the facility,” project manager Paul Kuehne said.

Since the building’s construction in the 1990s, there have been multiple versions of the building and the departments inside. This new renovation project is focusing on students and their needs as well as how the departments can accommodate the many diverse students that come through the building.

“We have had many meetings with departments whose areas are being upgraded to ensure that they are getting what they need to function the best to serve the students,” Kuehne said.

One of the departments that they are focusing on is Disability Services.

“The Disabilities Services suite has many unique needs to serve the students they work with, and the space they had was not meeting needs to the fullest,” Kuehne said. “During the design process, we met with them and carefully considered what they needed, and did our best to design the new space to meet those needs.”

The Director of Disabilities Services, Angela McLean, said Kuehne is accommodating the needs of students while the area is being updated.

“We’re just kind of doing it case by case as things come up, we’re trying to be as accessible as possible, obviously, but then also make those accommodations as we need,” McLean said.

While accommodations are being made during the renovation project, there is still a lot being taken into consideration for how students can access these departments that have been relocated.

All of the temporary locations are available on each department’s website, and emails will be sent out with more information if those change as well as when the project will be completed.

