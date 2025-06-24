Union Station hosts Utah Fashion Show

On June 14, the Utah Fashion Show held a three-hour-long runway event featuring original fashion designs and sets of themed clothes created by different designers on display at Union Station in Ogden.

The fashion show contained work from numerous designers, some Utah locals and others from out of state. Some of the featured designers included Daniel Gram, Luis Alvarez, Divine by Design, K-Bobby Edgar and Helay.

Archie Brown, another featured designer and the show’s producer, said that the show wanted to feature a diverse set of designers and models.

“We aim to celebrate diversity, creativity and collaboration, bringing together local and out-of-state talent for a one-of-a-kind runway experience that unites the fashion community and elevates emerging voices in the industry,” Brown said.

Brown said that producing this year’s show was filled with challenges, but it was also incredibly rewarding. She was grateful for all the support she received from other individuals.

“I’m so blessed to have had the support of an amazing hair and makeup team, talented photographers and videographers and the dedicated volunteers who helped make the show run smoothly,” Brown said. “I’m especially grateful to the models who chose to spend their day with us.”

The Utah Fashion Show had modeling talent from all over the world, with some models coming from countries like Canada, Nigeria, Mexico, South Korea and the Philippines. One of the featured models was Saba’a Ali.

Ali’s modeling career began this past February through networking.

“I started networking and started showing up to local creator events … and ended up going to castings throughout February of this year and just started booking shows from there,” Ali said.

Ali said that she’s enjoyed her modeling career so far. She also said that the designer’s works have amazed her.

“The designers always blow me away with the work that they have and all their different lines that they create every season,” Ali said, “It’s amazing to see their work ethic and how they strive to get these clothes out for shows.”

One attendee of the show was Jaysee Jimenez. Jimenez said she appreciated that you could see the designers’ stories through their designs.

“I got to see a designer today who you can tell she really worked through some difficult times in her life,” Jimenez said. “Depression, things like that, through the designs that were made to spark joy.”

Jimenez also said that fashion can give people the freedom to express themselves and share their own stories.

“I think that we’ve really moved as a society into a homogenous look. We like to do a lot of gray, a lot of the same, you know — plain,” Jimenez said. “I think fashion really allows people the freedom and creativity to express themselves and to tell their own stories.”

Brown said that her own work in design incorporates storytelling and individuality in each piece.

“My work blends bold colors, intricate beadwork and storytelling details that celebrate confidence and individuality,” Brown said. “Fashion to me isn’t just about beauty, it’s about impact. I design to uplift others, challenge expectations and bring powerful visions to life.”

The next Utah Fashion Show will take place in June 2026.

Leer en Español.