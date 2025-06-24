The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Related Image

Union Station hosts Utah Fashion Show

Jared Mitchell, Editor
June 24, 2025
Categories:
Jared Mitchell
The fashion designers leading all of the models together down the runway.

On June 14, the Utah Fashion Show held a three-hour-long runway event featuring original fashion designs and sets of themed clothes created by different designers on display at Union Station in Ogden.

The fashion show contained work from numerous designers, some Utah locals and others from out of state. Some of the featured designers included Daniel Gram, Luis Alvarez, Divine by Design, K-Bobby Edgar and Helay.

Archie Brown, another featured designer and the show’s producer, said that the show wanted to feature a diverse set of designers and models.

“We aim to celebrate diversity, creativity and collaboration, bringing together local and out-of-state talent for a one-of-a-kind runway experience that unites the fashion community and elevates emerging voices in the industry,” Brown said.

Brown said that producing this year’s show was filled with challenges, but it was also incredibly rewarding. She was grateful for all the support she received from other individuals.

“I’m so blessed to have had the support of an amazing hair and makeup team, talented photographers and videographers and the dedicated volunteers who helped make the show run smoothly,” Brown said. “I’m especially grateful to the models who chose to spend their day with us.”

The Utah Fashion Show had modeling talent from all over the world, with some models coming from countries like Canada, Nigeria, Mexico, South Korea and the Philippines. One of the featured models was Saba’a Ali.

Ali’s modeling career began this past February through networking.

“I started networking and started showing up to local creator events … and ended up going to castings throughout February of this year and just started booking shows from there,” Ali said.

Ali said that she’s enjoyed her modeling career so far. She also said that the designer’s works have amazed her.

“The designers always blow me away with the work that they have and all their different lines that they create every season,” Ali said, “It’s amazing to see their work ethic and how they strive to get these clothes out for shows.”

One attendee of the show was Jaysee Jimenez. Jimenez said she appreciated that you could see the designers’ stories through their designs.

“I got to see a designer today who you can tell she really worked through some difficult times in her life,” Jimenez said. “Depression, things like that, through the designs that were made to spark joy.”

Jimenez also said that fashion can give people the freedom to express themselves and share their own stories.

“I think that we’ve really moved as a society into a homogenous look. We like to do a lot of gray, a lot of the same, you know — plain,” Jimenez said. “I think fashion really allows people the freedom and creativity to express themselves and to tell their own stories.”

Brown said that her own work in design incorporates storytelling and individuality in each piece.

“My work blends bold colors, intricate beadwork and storytelling details that celebrate confidence and individuality,” Brown said. “Fashion to me isn’t just about beauty, it’s about impact. I design to uplift others, challenge expectations and bring powerful visions to life.”

The next Utah Fashion Show will take place in June 2026.

Leer en Español.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Protesters march from the Union Station to the Ogden Arch to hold up protest signs and chant to passerbys.
No kings in Ogden: Protestors march from Union Station
Saga Hagelin running during the Big Sky Track and Field Big Sky Championship.
Weber State women’s track & field finishes its season
Peter Visser finished third in his heat and 12th overall to qualify for the NCAA Championships in the steeplechase.
Weber State men’s track & field finishes its season
Racks inside of the art studio hold pottery that people have made at the pottery classes taught at the Marshall White Center.// Estantes dentro del estudio de arte sostienen ceramica que las personas han hecho en las clases de ceramica enseñadas dentro del Marshall White Center.
El centro de Marshall White vuelve a abrir, haciéndole honor a su legado
A plaque inside of the Marshall White Center, dedicating the building in honor of his memory.// Una placa dentro del centro Marshall White, dedicando el edificio en honor a su memoria.
Marshall White Center reopens, honoring local legacy
The fashion designers leading all of the models together down the runway.// Los diseñadores de moda guiando a todos los modelos bajo la pista.
Union Station organiza el Utah Fashion Show
More in Culture
A protest sign is held up at the Pride Rally reading, "Pride started with protest."// Un letrero de la protesta del rally de Orgullo dice, "El orgullo empezo con una protesta"
Comunidad LGBTQ hace un rally en el Capitolio del Estado
A protest sign is held up at the Pride Rally reading, "Pride started with protest."//
LGBTQ community rallies at the State Capitol
Pronoun pins set out for people to take at a pride event.// Pines de pronombres para que las personas agarren en el evento de orgullo.
Queer spaces in Utah celebrate Pride month
Pronoun pins set out for people to take at a pride event.// Pines de pronombres para que las personas agarren en el evento de orgullo.
Espacios para la gente Queer en Utah mientras se celebra el mes del orgullo
Playing just the guitar for Levelor is Johnny Cassidy.
Third annual KWCR Fest
A map showing problem areas for accessibility identified by Greene. // Un mapa que muestra las zonas problemáticas para la accesibilidad identificadas por Greene.
Fighting an uphill battle: Accessibility issues on campus
More in Ogden Community/Events
A list of items needed for donation at the Lantern House.
WSU raises awareness for the Lantern House
Matt Moulding jams and sings during Vaseline the Band's performance at "In the Fish Bowl" on Feb. 21.// Matt Moulding disfruta y canta durante la presentación de Vaseline en "In a Fish Bowl"
Wildcat Radio gears up for KWCR Fest 2025
Protestors line the sidewalk with various handmade signs along Washington Blvd.//
Ogden takes center stage: Protests persevere in Utah
A basket of white 2022 graduation tassels for graduates.// Una canasta de birretes blancos para los graduados en la graduación del 2022.
Graduate in style with the different tassel colors
Taylor Garlick as Malvolio locked in a cage during a scene in "Twelfth Night".
Pump up your portfolio with performing arts
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police Blotter 2/25
About the Contributor
Jared Mitchell
Jared Mitchell, Culture Editor