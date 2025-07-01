Light up the night: The “W” gets a makeover

The “W” has been at the heart of some of the most beloved traditions at Weber State University since it was first created in 1937.

In nearly 90 years of existence, the “W” has been through a few different iterations. It has taken shape through a range of different methods, each one created for a way for students to show their school pride.

The first design of the “W” included it being lit on fire with kerosine and burlap sacks, which infamously created the “Flaming W” that is used today. The tradition continued up until 1957, when the burning “W” sparked a wildfire.

Later, the “W” was iterated into a “living W,” which had the letter made out of bushes and trees. However, it was made with the local deer population’s favorite food, which led to its inability to be recognized. In 1979, the use of string lights and generators created the “W,” which was used until 2024.

“There have been multiple attempts to create a more permanent ‘W,’ especially in the past 10 years,” Jacob Cain, director of operations in Facilities Management, said. “It is just now, with the stakeholders, the student government, the higher-ups and the donors that it gained traction to actually do so.”

The new multimillion-dollar, 180-foot-tall “W” will reside permanently on the mountainside behind the university, the same place that all the other variations of the “W” have been built.

This iteration is the first of its kind with metal trim that makes up the physical structure of the “W” and has lights installed on the outside that will allow for it to be lit up. On the inside, there are over 200 solar panels mounted, which will redirect power back to the Dee Events Center.

“It’s been a process in the making for a while now, but it’s super cool because it has solar panels, so it’s energy-efficient,” Student Body President Mia Foster said. “It supports the sustainability programs on campus, which is important to us.”

Multiple environmental groups approached WSU about the project, considering the university’s commitment to sustainability.

“We talked to different environmental groups, who wanted to make sure that where it was going to be wouldn’t cause any problems for the animals or surrounding area,” Cain said.

Despite now having a permanent “W,” there are no plans to light it for more than homecoming, commencement, Founder’s Day and Wildcat home wins.

“The closest home is half a mile away. There’s a neighborhood up there, and we want to be good community members for them, especially because of the support they show us,” Cain said.

In the future, WSU departments may be able to request to have the “W” lit for specific occasions, now that there is a permanent symbol of it on the mountainside.

“At the moment, Weber wants to focus on student engagement events that we can light it at,” Foster said. “We want to give back to the students and community, and show them the meaning of what it means to be a Wildcat.”

The “W” is expected to be finished by the end of the week. It will be expected to be lit during Homecoming week and will mark a new era for the Weber State tradition.

