OPINION: Crossing cultures: My experience moving from Poland to Ogden

Moving from Poland to Ogden as an international student has been more challenging than I originally thought and required me to adjust to new surroundings and contrasts fast in order to be successful in my academic journey.

One of the things I was not familiar with at all was the suburban lifestyle. In Poland, I lived in a city that is walkable, and you can rely on public transportation that can get you anywhere in a reasonable, timely manner. I will never forget trying to cross the street on Harrison Boulevard when walking to Smith’s from my dorm. I felt that drivers were not as attentive or aware of pedestrians as I was accustomed to. With time, I realized that, in Utah, a lot of people rely on cars to get around; the streets are wider and way quieter. I needed to learn how to appreciate the suburbs and enjoy the beautiful mountain scenery, which helped make up for Utah’s lack of walkability.

Another big difference was the weather. I was not used to the dry air, and in the first months, it affected my skin and even my breathing at times. The difference in the air was undeniable when I tried running outdoors. On the bright side, the dryness feels less intense in the summer.

The other very positive difference was the amount of resources available on campus. As I have previously studied in Poland, I was surprised by how accessible and helpful the professors were at Weber State University. Education in Europe, compared to the one I got in the United States, seems more strict, without flexibility in course selection, as the students are not responsible for registering for classes; instead, they get a fixed schedule.

Additionally, the concept of general education requirements was completely new to me. In Europe, students typically focus on their major from the beginning because at the end of high school, they pass the general education requirements through recognized exams. In my country they’re called “matura.”

These changes, though sometimes overwhelming, definitely have helped me grow as a person and expanded my horizons and knowledge. I learned how to appreciate different cultures, lifestyles and have met people from all over the world who share similar challenges as international students.

As I look back on my journey, I recognize that while moving to a new country might bring discomfort, it also brings growth. I will always carry my European background with pride, but will remember that the contrast between the two worlds has enriched my life in positive ways I would have never expected.