Police blotter 10/15

Tatem Cooper, Reporter
October 15, 2024
Categories:
MGN
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.

Drug violations

On Oct. 1, a Weber State University police officer was dispatched to a drug violation call at Wildcat Village. Someone had notified the housing staff that one of their roommates had marijuana in the dorm room. The officer searched the living spaces but found no evidence. The officer informed the students that it was illegal and that if they were in possession of any marijuana, they should not bring it to campus.

Once the officer reached the patrol car, three of the roommates came outside to notify him that the other roommate had hidden the illegal substance and was openly smoking it. They were advised to keep reporting each occurrence to the Resident Assistant staff, and an officer would return at each report to address the issue.

Dog on the loose

On Oct. 4, a WSUPD officer responded to a call from the Browning Center that a dog was on the loose. When the officer arrived, they were informed that the dog’s leash broke, allowing the dog to take off and leaving the owner to chase it down. The owner was told to be careful next time and to keep the dog on a leash.

Blackmail

On Oct. 4, a WSU police officer was dispatched to a call regarding blackmailing. The complainant was contacted and they informed the officer that they had met someone over Instagram and was exchanging messages with them.

They moved to another app, Zangi, and started exchanging explicit messages and photos. The other party had made a collage of the intimate photos and threatened to release them on the complainant’s Instagram if they didn’t send money over Cash App.

Traffic stop

On Oct. 5, officers conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. After investigating, no insurance was found, and the vehicle was impounded. During an inventory, a controlled substance was found and the driver was cited.

