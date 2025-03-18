The Student News Site of Weber State University

Police Blotter 3/18

James Gordon, Reporter
March 18, 2025
MGN
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.

Trespasser
On Feb. 24, Weber State University police arrested a repeat offender for trespassing after returning to campus. Staff informed police the trespasser had returned and was making staff nervous due to suspicious behavior. This was not the suspect’s first arrest. Police reiterated to the offender not to return to Weber State.

Dead end
On Feb. 25, the WSU Police Department received a complaint about a dead animal by the north end zone of the Stewart Stadium. A police officer met with the complainant and was brought to a dead bird lying on the ground. Police picked up the bird and threw it away in a dumpster.

Strong odor
On Feb. 26, WSUPD searched University Village over a drug violation report. Resident Advisors on duty reported an odor of marijuana in a men’s bathroom at the Community Center. On arrival, a police officer did report a “strong odor of marijuana” but did not find anyone in the area. After finding nothing suspicious, police left the scene.

Handicap parking
On Feb. 27, a WSU police officer issued warnings to four vehicles for parking in handicap stalls. The officer was patrolling University Village when they found four vehicles parked in handicap spaces without visual permits. The officer wrote down verbal warnings, which were placed in clear bags on the vehicle windshields.

Noise complaint
On Feb. 28, officers were dispatched to University Village over a noise complaint. Dispatch told officers that vehicles were driving around, honking their horns and making a lot of noise. On arrival, no one was found.

Reminder: Quiet hours on campus are from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight to 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

