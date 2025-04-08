Police blotter 4/08

The parasailer

On March 17, the Weber State University Police Department responded to the Wildcat Soccer field, where an individual was found parasailing. Police first contacted the Stromberg Complex Facility Managers, who said that no one had permission to use the field except for the WSU soccer team at 1:30 p.m. On arrival, police found the gates unlocked and opened. Police located and confronted the parasailer, telling them they needed to request access to the field and needed written approval from Risk Management to parasail. The parasailer agreed to stop, gathered their equipment, thanked the officer and left.

Hallucinations

On March 21, WSU officers assisted a person experiencing delusions and hallucinations at the University Village community center. The person obtained entry into the dorms at a late hour and was alleging they had been assigned a room. Officers assisted the individual in vacating the area.

Biker breaks loose

On March 24, a motorcyclist escaped from an attempted traffic stop. A Weber State police officer intended to stop the motorcyclist for not having a license plate, but as the biker sped up, the officer then pursued the motorcyclist for speeding.

The motorcyclist was riding a black, sport-style motorcycle, wearing a black jacket, gray pants and a black helmet with a face shield.

The officer reported the motorcyclist looked back at them when they approached. On 36th Street, the officer activated their lights, and the motorcyclist filtered between a line of cars and continued north, speeding up to 70 mph.

Police said due to car density and a desire to flee, the officer turned off their lights and stopped as the biker crested the hill to 30th Street. Police said pursuing the motorcyclist in traffic at high speeds would pose a risk to both the driver’s and the public’s safety.

Swenson Gym arrest

On March 25, WSU officers arrested an individual for trespassing at the Swenson gym. The suspect had trespassed on a prior date but was reported to have returned on campus.

On March 22, police trespassed and transported the individual to a shelter in Salt Lake City. The individual then returned on March 23 and 24, both times being informed of the trespass and assisted in starting due process by scheduling a meeting with the dean of students.

After finding the suspect in the Swenson Gym on March 25, police arrested the suspect for trespassing and booked them into Weber County Jail.