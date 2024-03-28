News Quiz 03/28

QUESTIONS:

1. Utah is implementing new restrictions after an outbreak of the avian flu in which farm animal?

a. Chickens

b. Turkeys

c. Pigs

d. Cows

2. In which major U.S. city was the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse located?

a. Phoenix

b. Baltimore

c. Boston

d. Seattle

3. How much will New York City be charging motorists for the toll to enter part of Manhattan?

a. $50

b. $25

c. $15

d. $100

4. Two local newspapers in which state were recently turned into student-run newspapers?

a. Iowa

b. Utah

c. Kansas

d. Nevada

ANSWERS:

1. The answer is D, Cows. According to KSL, a breakout of avian flu within cattle on Utah farms is leading to restrictions, including regular veterinarian checkups. Though experts say there is no risk of illness in commercial milk production because of the pasteurization process, milk production in these cows is lower than usual.

2. The answer is B, Baltimore. According to NPR, The Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore faced a devastating collapse after a cargo ship lost control and crashed into a support beam in the early morning hours of March 26. As of right now, there are six presumed dead in the collapse.

3. The answer is C, $15. According to AP News, New York City transit officials approved a $15 toll to deter motorists from driving into part of Manhattan to lower traffic congestion. If this toll goes into effect, New York City will be the first in that nation with a congestion toll.

4. The answer is A, Iowa. According to CNN, two Iowan local newspapers, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun and the Solon Economist, began talking to the University of Iowa’s student-run newspaper, The Daily Iowan, about a possible takeover this past fall. The University of Iowa’s students began the official takeover and printing process in February.