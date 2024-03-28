The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

News Quiz 03/28

Brisa Odenthal, Section Editor
March 28, 2024
%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F
Unsplash
?????????????????????????????????????????

QUESTIONS:
1. Utah is implementing new restrictions after an outbreak of the avian flu in which farm animal?
a. Chickens
b. Turkeys
c. Pigs
d. Cows

2. In which major U.S. city was the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse located?
a. Phoenix
b. Baltimore
c. Boston
d. Seattle

3. How much will New York City be charging motorists for the toll to enter part of Manhattan?
a. $50
b. $25
c. $15
d. $100

4. Two local newspapers in which state were recently turned into student-run newspapers?
a. Iowa
b. Utah
c. Kansas
d. Nevada

ANSWERS:
1. The answer is D, Cows. According to KSL, a breakout of avian flu within cattle on Utah farms is leading to restrictions, including regular veterinarian checkups. Though experts say there is no risk of illness in commercial milk production because of the pasteurization process, milk production in these cows is lower than usual.

2. The answer is B, Baltimore. According to NPR, The Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore faced a devastating collapse after a cargo ship lost control and crashed into a support beam in the early morning hours of March 26. As of right now, there are six presumed dead in the collapse.

3. The answer is C, $15. According to AP News, New York City transit officials approved a $15 toll to deter motorists from driving into part of Manhattan to lower traffic congestion. If this toll goes into effect, New York City will be the first in that nation with a congestion toll.

4. The answer is A, Iowa. According to CNN, two Iowan local newspapers, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun and the Solon Economist, began talking to the University of Iowa’s student-run newspaper, The Daily Iowan, about a possible takeover this past fall. The University of Iowa’s students began the official takeover and printing process in February.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
People in attendance listening to the 2023 Intermountain Sustainability Summit lecture, Energy Financing: How to Make Your Energy Program a Cash Cow.
OPINION: SPARC-ing an interest in sustainability
Main clock tower in Urbino, Italy. Photo taken in June 2023. El torre de reloj principal en Urbino, Italia. La foto es de junio 2023.
New travel requirements to Europe
Weber State University Distance runner, TJ Warnick at the UTech Track and Field Invite Day 1. (Stan Plewe/Utah Tech Athletics)
Run, Wildcats, run: Track and field at Utah Tech invitational
El torre de reloj principal en Urbino, Italia. La foto es de junio 2023.
Nuevos requerimientos para viajar a Europa
Pamphlets containing more information about the Intermountain Sustainability Summit for those attending the Summit. Folletos que contienen más información sobre la Cumbre de Sostenibilidad Intermountain para los asistentes.
OPINIÓN: Fundiendo un interés en la sostenibilidad
Art professor at Weber State, Sara Serratos, teaching student Max Young about developing film (taken on film).
Oportunidades de becas de los artes
More in News
The Weber State University Wildcats defeated Brigham Young University 113-103 in mens basketball on Saturday, December 1, 2018. Photo by Benjamin Zack
Waldo's Weber quiz 3/26
Weber State graduate Eva Martinez with her diploma after the 2021 Latinx graduation ceremony.
Nuevos oportunidades de carreras para estudiantes españoles en WSU
Studio 76 crew preparing to film.
Up next on Studio 76
Rental mountain bikes hang from bike racks inside of the Outdoor Rec Center.
Outdoor Program: Waldo’s first stop
Shepherd Union is a great place for grabbing some food and studying with friends.
Coves and corners: Best spots on campus
Copy Editor Mindy Brown editing articles for The Signpost during a production.
Who is The Signpost?
More in News Quiz
President Biden announced The Challenge to Save Lives from Overdose
News Quiz 3/14
Cillian Murphy accepting an Oscar for Oppenheimer.
News Quiz 03/12/24
?????????????????????????????????????????
News quiz 02/29
A total solar eclipse will trace a path through North America in 2024, and sky gazers can watch from Southwest Airlines flights.
News Quiz 02/27
Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA record for hoops scoring on Feb. 15.
News Quiz 02/22
?????????????????????????????????????????
News Quiz 02/13
About the Contributor
Brisa Odenthal, News editor

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *