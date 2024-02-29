News quiz 02/29

Questions:

1. Which senator will step down from their seat as Senate Majority Leader in November?

a. Bernie Sanders

b. Mitt Romney

c. Sarah Palin

d. Mitch McConnell

2. Which two branches of professional sports are talking about making their entrance into the Salt Lake City market?

a. NFL and NHL

b. NHL and MLB

c. MLB and NFL

d. UFC and NFL

3. Which school received a $1 billion donation, making medical school free for all students?

a. Albert Einstein College of Medicine

b. The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

c. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

d. Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine

4. Which U.S. state is currently facing their second-largest wildfire in the state’s history?

a. California

b. Arizona

c. Texas

d. New Mexico

Answers:

1. The answer is D, Mitch McConnell. According to NPR, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky will be stepping down from his position as Senate Majority Leader this year in November.

2. The answer is B, NHL and MLB. According to KSL, with conversations about a potential NHL or MLB team coming to Salt Lake City running rampant the last few years, the Utah Senate passed SB272 in a 21-7 vote which sets up a reinvestment zone in the city dedicated to entertainment and sports. This will prepare the city for possible arenas for an NHL and/or MLB team.

3. The answer is A, Albert Einstein College of Medicine. According to AP News, former professor of the university, Ruth Gottesman and her late husband, a Wall Street investor, donated $1 billion to the university, making the university tuition free.

4. The answer is C, Texas. According to The Standard, Texas is in the midst of a major wildfire spreading amongst small towns in the state’s panhandle.