The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

News quiz 02/29

Brisa Odenthal, News Editor
February 29, 2024
%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F%3F
Pixabay
?????????????????????????????????????????

Questions:

1. Which senator will step down from their seat as Senate Majority Leader in November?
a. Bernie Sanders
b. Mitt Romney
c. Sarah Palin
d. Mitch McConnell

2. Which two branches of professional sports are talking about making their entrance into the Salt Lake City market?
a. NFL and NHL
b. NHL and MLB
c. MLB and NFL
d. UFC and NFL

3. Which school received a $1 billion donation, making medical school free for all students?
a. Albert Einstein College of Medicine
b. The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
c. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
d. Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine

4. Which U.S. state is currently facing their second-largest wildfire in the state’s history?
a. California
b. Arizona
c. Texas
d. New Mexico

Answers:
1. The answer is D, Mitch McConnell. According to NPR, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky will be stepping down from his position as Senate Majority Leader this year in November.

2. The answer is B, NHL and MLB. According to KSL, with conversations about a potential NHL or MLB team coming to Salt Lake City running rampant the last few years, the Utah Senate passed SB272 in a 21-7 vote which sets up a reinvestment zone in the city dedicated to entertainment and sports. This will prepare the city for possible arenas for an NHL and/or MLB team.

3. The answer is A, Albert Einstein College of Medicine. According to AP News, former professor of the university, Ruth Gottesman and her late husband, a Wall Street investor, donated $1 billion to the university, making the university tuition free.

4. The answer is C, Texas. According to The Standard, Texas is in the midst of a major wildfire spreading amongst small towns in the state’s panhandle.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Weber State University criminology instructor Jean Kapenda held the Black Lecture series that discussed African history after the events of World War II.
WSU instructor leads Black History Month lecture: Africa after WWII
A student takes notes on their computer during the meeting.
Bills, Bills, Bills: WSU to increase tuition costs
Weber State University criminology instructor Jean Kapenda held the Black Lecture series that discussed African history after the events of World War II.
Instructor de WSU dirige una lección sobre el Mes de Historia Negra: África después de la Segunda Guerra Mundial
The front entrance for customers into the new Mercantile Market and Eatery located on 25th Street.
Deepening Ogden’s sense of community
Weber State Womens Basketball Forward position, Taylor Smith (25), dribbling the ball down the court while avoiding an opposing team member.
Gearing up for the final stretch
Cooper Hartman (left) and Jaron Shereda (right) directing a prop used in the Amphibian production.
Behind “The Amphibians:" Creating a sustainable show
More in News
Students and candidates discuss campus politics during a Meet the Candidates event held in Shepard Union.
2024-25 WSUSA election candidates
A total solar eclipse will trace a path through North America in 2024, and sky gazers can watch from Southwest Airlines flights.
News Quiz 02/27
Computer from the plastics lab that was left outside all summer and melted.
An update on the renovation of Engineering Technology building
Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA record for hoops scoring on Feb. 15.
News Quiz 02/22
Decorations remained up at the International Student and Scholar Center. (AJ Handley/The Signpost)
新年快乐! (Happy New Year in Mandarin)
Educational books about black history, racism and mental health, are lined up in the window of the Black Cultural Center.
First Black History Month with the BCC
More in News Quiz
?????????????????????????????????????????
News Quiz 02/13
?????????????????????????????????????????
News Quiz 02/08
Graphic for Black History Month
News Quiz 02/06
?????????????????????????????????????????
News Quiz 2/1
Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are in the Super Bowl.
News Quiz 01/30
Doomsday Clock
News Quiz 01/25
About the Contributor
Brisa Odenthal, News editor

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *