News Quiz 4/11

Brisa Odenthal, Section Editor
April 11, 2024
Acquired+Through+MGN+Online+on+10%2F10%2F2016
MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/10/2016

QUESTIONS:
1. Arizona’s Supreme Court upheld the state’s decision to repeal an abortion bill from which year?
A. 1796
B. 1864
C. 2003
D. 1964

2. Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa released the lead single for her new era which was titled what?
A. “Bad Girl”
B. “Boomerang”
C. “Wrecking Ball”
D. “Karma”

3. A historic church house was torn down in which Utah city?
A. Salt Lake City
B. Logan
C. Ogden
D. St. George

4. Consumer reports are asking the USDA to remove what from school lunches?
A. Lunchables
B. Uncrustables
C. Gogo Squeezes
D. Munchers

ANSWERS:
1. The answer is B, 1864. According to AP News, Arizona state’s Supreme Court upheld a decision to repeal an 1864 law that would put a ban on all abortions, other than those which would save the mother’s life.

2. The answer is D, “Karma.” According to Genius, the dancer and former child reality star released the first song as part of her new, darker era, “Karma.”

3. The answer is A, Salt Lake City. According to Fox13, the entire front portion of the historic 5th Ward Meetinghouse in Salt Lake City was torn down on Easter Sunday by the owner, before proper permits were given.

4. The answer is A, Lunchables. According to NPR, Consumer Reports are urging the USDA to remove Lunchables from school lunches due to high levels of sodium and harmful chemicals.
About the Contributor
Brisa Odenthal, News editor

