The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Advertisement

Cards, chips and cheers at WSU Casino Night

Isaac Tanner, Reporter
October 15, 2024
Categories:
Isaac Tanner
A photo of the setup at a Blackjack table at the Homecoming Casino table.

On Oct. 8, Weber State University held its annual Casino Night, where guests played various games like poker, blackjack and craps.

While gambling is illegal in Utah, participants were given $500 in chips to take to the various tables. While the money was fake, the prizes you could win were very real.

Whether players were big winners, cutting losses or just risk-averse, they could cash out for tickets at any time.

There were plenty of prizes to win — from a $100 Amazon gift card to a record player and money to donate to Weber State clubs and organizations.

Weber State Club Baseball won an extra $250 for their budget and the Philosophy Club took home the grand prize of $500.

The event was run as a joint effort between Chloe Sanoe and Party Times Party Planners, a local Ogden event company. In addition to running the annual casino night, they did Light the W earlier in the week and various other events.

The hard work and planning of Casino Night paid off with the large turnout. The night had full tables with roving crowds of people waiting to get in on the next game. Games only got more popular as the night went on and they’re looking to have even more tables for people to play next year.

One big winner for the night was William Clingenpeel; he was one of the many people there without an organization.

With a singular game, he ended with $1700, up from the $500 starting. He was able to cash out 17 tickets for his prize of choice.
Clingenpeel went on to win the raffle for club money. However, when the crowd found out he wasn’t registered with a club or organization, there was a shout for a redraw, and Clingenpeel didn’t win anything.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.
Police blotter 10/15
The Weber State team discusses a plan before continuing play.
Wildcats put Royals to rest in 12–1 victory
Wildcats showing their school spirit in the Weber student section.
Tackling the tailgate
The decorations at the corn maze really captured the vibe of the event.
Lost in the corn
Waldo the Wildcat taking photos with Weber State fans at the homecoming football game.
Tacleando el tailgate
A Grizzly Bear crossing across a road.
Explore’s Fat Bear Week 2024
More in Campus Events
People joining in on the Purple Paw Parade with their dogs.
Los perritos guían la Semana de Homecoming
Weber State Wide Receiver, Jacob Sharp (#14), making a break for it as McNeese players try to tackle him.
WSU Homecoming: What to expect for the week
The band, Snarlin' Yarns getting ready to play in the KWCR studio.
In the Fishbowl: The Snarlin’ Yarns play KWCR
Yudi Lewis, the executive director of Hispanic-Serving Institution Initiatives at Weber State University. February 23, 2023
Leading for Impact: WSU’s Hispanic Heritage Month Keynote
Dozens of fans partook in the tailgate party outside the ice sheet.(AJ handley/ The Signpost)
WSU Hockey: Tales from the tailgate
KWCR Trevin Johnson and KWCR Sports Director Grayden Guthrie working on a script together.
"In the Fishbowl": KWCR brings live music to campus
More in News
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.
Police Blotter 10/10
Students wait in line to get drinks and food at the Weber State Oktoberfest.
Weber State’s first Oktoberfest celebration
Weber State University logos on beer steins for the first 100 students at the Weber State Oktoberfest.
Weber State celebra su primer Oktoberfest
People joining in on the Purple Paw Parade with their dogs.
Puppies lead the way for Homecoming Week
The exterior of the Stewart Library building on the Ogden Weber State campus.
Weber State observes Banned Book Week
The exterior of the Stewart Library building on the Ogden Weber State campus.
Weber State observa la Semana de la Prohibición de Libros
About the Contributor
Isaac Tanner
Isaac Tanner, News Reporter