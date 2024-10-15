The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Advertisement

Tackling the tailgate

Alfonso Rubio, Reporter
October 15, 2024
Categories:
Sara Staker/The Signpost Archives
Wildcats showing their school spirit in the Weber student section.

As homecoming week came to an end, Weber State University organizations, students and community members came together to celebrate at the tailgate before the homecoming football game kicked off.

There were plenty of attractions offered at the tailgate, such as an inflatable obstacle course, cornhole and a football toss game. There were also free walking tacos, face painting and music.

Various groups and organizations set up booths around the parking lot outside Stewart Stadium.

“I like that they have Indy Clothing here so that I can thrift and shop while I’m here,” Weber State University senior Megan Wahlquist said.

Like most Weber State events, there were plenty of opportunities to get free merchandise and prizes.

“I love getting free stuff. The Cane’s lemonade was really good,” attendee Steven Munguia said.

Games like the football toss allowed attendees to win WSU merchandise like sunglasses and face paint. Some stands, like the Indy Clothing thrift store, had raffles to win free clothing.

Although many Weber events are catered to their college-aged audience, the atmosphere at the tailgate was inviting for family participation.

Onlooker Megan Musaalo claimed, “I love seeing all the little kids running around having so much fun. Some of them have their face painted … I just love how it’s not just students, it’s family.”

As the tailgate wrapped up, those in attendance were surprised by the appearance of Weber State University’s marching band. The cheer team accompanied the marching band to promote school spirit before the game.

Many in attendance supported the groups and clubs they participate in, while many were getting in the spirit for a highly anticipated homecoming football game against the University of Northern Colorado.

Purple and white surrounded the area, creating an excited atmosphere filled with school spirit. The tailgate served its purpose in setting the mood for a rowdy and loud crowd.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
The decorations at the corn maze really captured the vibe of the event.
Lost in the corn
Waldo the Wildcat taking photos with Weber State fans at the homecoming football game.
Tacleando el tailgate
A Grizzly Bear crossing across a road.
Explore’s Fat Bear Week 2024
Markéta Havlová Weber State University’s Engagement & Belonging Senator, who has actively engaged with many international students on campus.
Making Weber feel like home: The life of an international student
The decorations at the corn maze really captured the vibe of the event.
Perderte en el maíz
Marga Bajgain, Weber State University International Student from Nepal with his group of friends from Nepal in traditional clothes.
Hacer que Weber se sienta en casa: la vida de un estudiante internacional
More in Football
Quarterback Richie Munoz (10), looking for his target.
Northern Colorado spoils Wildcats’ homecoming
Weber State Quarterback, Richie Munoz (#10), getting ready to line up for a new play against Lamar University.
WSU Football falls to Lamar
Weber State Wide Receiver, Noah Kjar (#89), being tackled with the ball by an opposing Northwestern State player.
El equipo de fútbol americano de WSU gana contra NSU 39–0
Weber State Quarterback, Richie Munoz (#10), running down the field with the ball as McNeese players go after him.
Weber State spotlight: Richie Muñoz
Braxton Hill #35 of the Montana Grizzlies sacks Bronson Barron #10 of the Weber State Wildcats on Oct. 22.
Winner, winner, Grizzly dinner
Weber State Quarterback, Richie Munoz (#10), passing the ball off to Running back, Damon Bankston (#1).
Football missteps against McNeese State
More in News
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.
Police Blotter 10/10
Students wait in line to get drinks and food at the Weber State Oktoberfest.
Weber State’s first Oktoberfest celebration
People joining in on the Purple Paw Parade with their dogs.
Los perritos guían la Semana de Homecoming
Weber State Wide Receiver, Jacob Sharp (#14), making a break for it as McNeese players try to tackle him.
WSU Homecoming: What to expect for the week
Weber State University logos on beer steins for the first 100 students at the Weber State Oktoberfest.
Weber State celebra su primer Oktoberfest
People joining in on the Purple Paw Parade with their dogs.
Puppies lead the way for Homecoming Week
About the Contributor
Alfonso Rubio
Alfonso Rubio, News Reporter