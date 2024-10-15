Tackling the tailgate

As homecoming week came to an end, Weber State University organizations, students and community members came together to celebrate at the tailgate before the homecoming football game kicked off.

There were plenty of attractions offered at the tailgate, such as an inflatable obstacle course, cornhole and a football toss game. There were also free walking tacos, face painting and music.

Various groups and organizations set up booths around the parking lot outside Stewart Stadium.

“I like that they have Indy Clothing here so that I can thrift and shop while I’m here,” Weber State University senior Megan Wahlquist said.

Like most Weber State events, there were plenty of opportunities to get free merchandise and prizes.

“I love getting free stuff. The Cane’s lemonade was really good,” attendee Steven Munguia said.

Games like the football toss allowed attendees to win WSU merchandise like sunglasses and face paint. Some stands, like the Indy Clothing thrift store, had raffles to win free clothing.

Although many Weber events are catered to their college-aged audience, the atmosphere at the tailgate was inviting for family participation.

Onlooker Megan Musaalo claimed, “I love seeing all the little kids running around having so much fun. Some of them have their face painted … I just love how it’s not just students, it’s family.”

As the tailgate wrapped up, those in attendance were surprised by the appearance of Weber State University’s marching band. The cheer team accompanied the marching band to promote school spirit before the game.

Many in attendance supported the groups and clubs they participate in, while many were getting in the spirit for a highly anticipated homecoming football game against the University of Northern Colorado.

Purple and white surrounded the area, creating an excited atmosphere filled with school spirit. The tailgate served its purpose in setting the mood for a rowdy and loud crowd.