Lost in the corn

The Green Acres Family Dairy, Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze, held every fall in the center of Northern Utah’s breathtaking scenery, provides a unique blend of outdoor exploration and festive enjoyment.

Families and friends may enjoy an adventure through towering corn stalks, twisting trails, and quirky designs as the leaves change bright orange and yellow. The maze is ideal for people of all ages, with riddles and obstacles that keep visitors interested while providing a beautiful setting for priceless memories.

A visit to the Green Acres corn maze is the ideal way to get into the autumn mood, with extra features like slides, animal encounters, and mouth-watering treats!