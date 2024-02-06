News Quiz 02/06

Questions

1. “Negro History Week,” the celebration that grew into Black History Month, was first announced in what year?

A. 1899

B. 1918

C. 1926

D. 1990

2. What year was Black History Month first recognized by a U.S. President?

A. 2006

B. 1987

C. 1976

D. 1949

3. Which national store has removed a Black History book that misidentified civil rights icons?

A. Target

B. Walmart

C. CVS

D. Barnes & Noble

4. Gov. Cox received backlash for a posting in celebration of Black History month two days after signing an anti-DEI bill. What social media platform did he post on?

A. Instagram

B. X (Twitter)

C. Facebook

D. TikTok

Answers

1. The answer is C, 1926. According to AP News, “Negro History Week” was first announced in 1926. The creator, Carter G. Woodson, chose the month of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

2. The answer is C, 1976. According to History.com, Gerald Ford was the first U.S. President to recognize February as Black History Month in 1976. Schools, communities and states had already been celebrating the month since the late 1960s.

3. The answer is A, Target. According to NPR, Target pulled a magnetic children’s book for after a viral TikTok showed that it misidentified civil rights icons. Issa Tete, a U.S. history teacher, bought the book to share with her high school class, after she noticed the errors she shared the TikTok calling target to correct the mistake.

4. The answer is B, X (Twitter). According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Cox received more backlash than support over his Black History Month post, which he made less than a week after signing an anti-DEI bill. The Tribune reported, “The comments quickly outnumbered how many people had shared or liked the message on X, formerly known as Twitter.”