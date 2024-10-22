The Student News Site of Weber State University

What’s up at the Walker Institute

Wiktoria Kolodziejczyk, Reporter
October 22, 2024
AJ Handley
It’s hard to miss the signs in Lindquist hall directing yo towards the Walker Institute.

The Olene S. Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service is a campus institution dedicated to engaging students in politics and encouraging active involvement in civic life. Named after Olene S. Walker, Utah’s first female governor, the institute fosters a sense of civic duty and political awareness among all students, including international students, regardless of their citizenship status.

The Walker Institute was founded in 2012 and had one clear mission: to provide students with the opportunity to learn about politics through experience and opportunities.

Over the past twelve years, the institute has expanded by offering various programs like civic symposiums, Constitution Day speakers, certifications and civic education courses. Through these efforts, the Walker Institute has become a place to not only understand politics but also get shaped into an informed citizen or aspiring politician.

Another component of the Walker Institute is Weber State Votes, which became a component when Director Leah Murray joined the staff about four years ago. Murray explained that Weber State Votes is a campaign designed to encourage every student to register to vote and provide them with what they need to make an informed decision. The goal is to increase student participation in elections by making the process more accessible and manageable and takes place every other year.

“I want students to feel like they have all of the information at their fingertips to make a good decision for them voting; the United States is a republic, and it depends on people voting, and voters really should be informed about issues before they get a ballot,” Murray said.

Murray also mentioned that voter turnout among young people, especially those aged 18-25, has always been low. One key argument for this could be that many young people lack awareness about how much their participation in elections can influence the political landscape and that their vote does matter.

Murray explained that the Weber State Votes campaign is focused on eligible voters, but the education provided by the Walker Institute is not exclusive. This means everyone, including international students, can participate in various internships.

The best way to get started is by visiting the Walker Institute website and filling out the application to be considered for an internship. Anyone interested in learning more about politics, aspiring to be a politician one day or wanting help before the voter registration closes is encouraged to attend one of the Institute’s events or simply reach out for a conversation to get started.

