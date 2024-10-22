The Student News Site of Weber State University

Police Blotter 10/22

Tatem Cooper, Reporter
October 22, 2024
MGN
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.

Disturbance at the Ice Sheet

On Oct. 12, Weber State University police were dispatched to the Weber County Ice Sheet for a disturbance in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers found an intoxicated individual making suicidal statements. Officers were able to de-escalate the situation and convince the individual to seek help at a local mental health authority, and officers facilitated transportation.

Parking lot stop

On Oct. 12, a WSU officer stopped a vehicle in the W3 parking lot. The officer then noticed a warrant attached to the vehicle. Officers were able to note that the warrant matched the individual in the driver’s seat. The individual was booked into the Weber County Jail.

Concerning statements

On Oct. 12, WSU officers were called due to suicidal statements made by a student. The student was reported to the officers by their friends. After reaching out multiple times with no contact, the officers initiated a trace due to exigent circumstances. Officers were able to make contact with the student and convinced them to meet.

After speaking with the officers, the individual agreed to voluntarily seek mental health help. The officers transported them to the nearest mental facility.

Warranted arrest

On Oct. 18, officers found a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone. Upon checking the vehicle and running the plates, officers found the plate did not return to that car. During further inspections, officers noticed a pistol sitting on the passenger seat. The officers identified multiple different registration items for the wrong vehicle, and a call was made to dispatch the car.

The man at the car claimed that he was the owner and was just returning to his vehicle as it had broken down. Officers found multiple different felony warrants for the owner’s arrest. He was taken into custody, and the vehicle was towed.

