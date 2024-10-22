The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Advertisement

Fighting voter apathy: Student perspectives on the election

Hampus Ivarsson, Reporter
October 22, 2024
Categories:
MGN
Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, and current Vice President, Kamala Harris.

In the United States, voting in local, state and national elections is a civic duty given to citizens. However, a sizable portion of prospective voters doubt that their votes will have an impact. There is growing concern regarding voter turnout in the approaching election due to this sense of disenfranchisement, particularly among younger and more disenfranchised populations.

Some people, like Weber State University student Fiona Witherspoon, feel that voting is a crucial means of ensuring their voice is heard and of participating in influencing the political landscape.

“I’ve always thought that you give up the right to complain about the results if you don’t vote,” Witherspoon said.
This opinion aligns with the widespread conviction that voting is essential to influencing decisions on a wide range of topics, including social issues and public policy. Witherspoon contends that people effectively give up their power to influence the laws and rules that control their daily lives when they choose not to vote.

Witherspoon’s viewpoint contributes to an ongoing discussion on civic duty, especially in a democracy like the U.S., where all citizens at least 18 years old have the opportunity to vote. According to her, voting is a public duty with implications for society, not just a choice one makes for oneself.

Benjamin Anson, a recently naturalized citizen and WSU student, speaks to many younger voters who believe that their ballots don’t matter much, especially during national elections.

“A lot of my friends say that my opinion doesn’t matter because it’s difficult to believe that one vote can have an impact in a nation with millions of citizens,” Anson said.

Younger populations are particularly inclined to feel helpless because they frequently find it challenging to understand how their votes will affect change in a system where it can appear gradual or unnoticeable.

“Voter apathy,” as Anson put it, is a typical occurrence, particularly during national elections when the sheer volume of voters can make any individual’s ballot appear insignificant. Younger people are especially guilty of this sense of apathy; studies show that they continuously vote at lower rates than older generations.

Anson did, however, also stress that voting is about participating in the process and adding to the continuing conversation that affects the nation’s future, not simply about the result.

“Every word counts, every opinion matters because addressing disagreements helps us understand different perspectives,” Anson said.

According to Anson, the strength of democracy is in its capacity to unite people despite their differences of opinion. Although he understands how frustrating it is to feel ignored, he thinks voting is still an essential instrument in contributing to this greater discussion.

Experts on the subject agree, pointing out that although individual votes may not matter much in national elections, they matter significantly more in local contests. Leah Murray, director of The Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service, emphasized the critical role that voters play in smaller elections when margins are frequently narrow.

“The chances of your vote having an impact in a presidential election are approximately one in six billion,” Murray said. “However, some elections are decided by as few as 12 votes in down-ballot races.”

Murray’s comments highlight the importance of participating in all levels of government, not just presidential races. Local elections, which determine representatives for city councils, school boards, and state legislatures, often have a much more direct impact on citizens’ day-to-day lives. Yet, these races frequently see far lower voter turnout than national elections, which tend to dominate the media spotlight.

Increasing voter turnout is still a major concern, particularly with younger voters. In contrast to 66% of voters 65 and older, only 36% of eligible voters between the ages of 18 and 29 cast ballots in the 2018 midterm elections, according to Pew Research. This clear generational divide emphasizes the importance of keeping up the conversation with younger people and highlighting the relevance of every vote, particularly in municipal elections where results can have a direct impact on communities.

Voting is essential to the democratic process, as demonstrated by the larger message from voters like Witherspoon and Anson and experts like Murray, which goes beyond the numbers. The magnitude of national elections can easily depress people, yet engagement in politics at all levels is part of preserving a robust and functional democracy.

For Witherspoon, voting is an essential part of being a citizen that cannot be compromised. Even if the change won’t happen immediately, Anson sees it as a chance to add to a broader dialogue. Furthermore, it reminds Murray that every vote counts and can affect genuine, significant change, particularly in municipal elections.

Voter involvement is becoming increasingly important as election season approaches. Every ballot cast, whether for a local legislator or the president, gives someone a say in the decisions that are made collectively.
“Your vote matters a lot,” Murray said.

Every election has consequences, both nationally and locally, which reminds us that democracy depends on participation. The forthcoming election is a chance for citizens to participate, impact, and mold the future, and the message of these voters is unequivocal: each and every vote matters.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Voting dividers set up in a voting center for people to go and mark their ballots.
OPINION: AI and the 2024 presidential election
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greet as they debate for the first time during the presidential election campaign at The National Constitution Center on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After earning the Democratic Party nomination following President Joe Biden's decision to leave the race, Harris faced off with Trump in what may be the only debate of the 2024 race for the White House.
Luchando contra apatía de votantes: Perspectivas de estudiantes en las elecciones
A plaque awarded to Governor Walker.
Qué está pasando en el Walker Institute
It's hard to miss the signs in Lindquist hall directing yo towards the Walker Institute.
What’s up at the Walker Institute
Index cards written by students discussing their reasons as to why they believe their vote matters or does not matter in their personal opinion.
Eyes on student voters
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.
Police Blotter 10/22
More in Campus Community
Students spend their morning studying at the desks in Shepard Union.
Taking a 'Cat nap
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.
Police Blotter 9/19
The Weber State Disc Golf course is a great activity on a sunny day.
An introduction to Intramural sports at WSU
A spread of various dishes laid out on top of a table.
Hungry for solutions: Food resources for students
An advertisement for Donuts and Discussions in Shepherd Union Building.
WSUSA holds Donuts and Discussion
Ana Morett works on a computer at Career Services.
Trabajando y aprendiendo: los beneficios de trabajar en campus
More in News
A photo of the setup at a Blackjack table at the Homecoming Casino table.
Cards, chips and cheers at WSU Casino Night
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.
Police blotter 10/15
Wildcats showing their school spirit in the Weber student section.
Tackling the tailgate
Waldo the Wildcat taking photos with Weber State fans at the homecoming football game.
Tacleando el tailgate
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.
Police Blotter 10/10
Students wait in line to get drinks and food at the Weber State Oktoberfest.
Weber State’s first Oktoberfest celebration
About the Contributor
Hampus Ivarsson
Hampus Ivarsson, News Reporter