OPINION: My time at Weber as a sports reporter

Collyn Cowles, Editor
April 1, 2025
Categories:

Since I first stepped foot on Weber State University’s campus, I knew exactly what I wanted to do. Sports have always been more than just a passion to me; they have been a big part of my life. My time at Weber State and The Signpost provided the opportunity to turn that passion into hands-on experience. This came in the form of covering countless athletic events, traveling for assignments across the country and witnessing the energy of live sports from a perspective few get to see.

As a kid from Cleveland, sports were always a central part of my life. Whether watching SportsCenter, reading about my favorite Cleveland sports teams or playing the sports I loved, I knew from an early age that I wanted my career to revolve around them.

The Signpost gave me that opportunity. Covering Weber State athletics deepened my appreciation for the preparation, intensity and emotion behind every game.

One of the nicest perks this job has to offer has been the opportunity to travel as a sports reporter. Covering games on the road has allowed me to experience new venues, explore various parts of the country and navigate the challenges of real-time reporting. From watching the men’s basketball team take down a ranked Saint Mary’s team in Moraga, California, to covering their trip to Hawaii — their first since the 1960s — and traveling to Seattle to watch the football team face off against the University of Washington, each trip has been an unforgettable experience.

However, sports journalism is about more than just the games; it’s about the people. Working with The Signpost staff, interviewing athletes and coaches and learning from experienced reporters shaped my understanding of the everyday journalist. The late nights, tight deadlines and postgame interviews made me a better writer and a more well-rounded journalist.

As my time at Weber State comes to an end, I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities I have had. To my professors, mentors, editors and the athletes who shared their stories, thank you. This job has been challenging, rewarding and everything I had ever hoped for.

For those considering a career in sports media, my advice is simple: Take every opportunity you can. Say yes to new assignments, push yourself to improve and find the stories that matter. Covering sports at Weber State University has reinforced that this is what I want to do. While this chapter is closing, it is only the beginning of what’s next.

Tags:
