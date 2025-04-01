The Student News Site of Weber State University

OPINION: I never would have believed Weber State was for me

Gracie Stephenson, Editor
April 1, 2025
Gracie Stephenson
Gracie Stephenson with friends Megan Wahlquist and Brodee Kendrick at “Light the W,” October 2023.

In the spring of 2021, I was getting ready to graduate high school, but more importantly, I was stressed about choosing a college to go to. After months of tears and deliberation, I reluctantly decided to commute and go to Weber State. I was mad and embarrassed that my fear of moving out led me to attend “just” Weber. Yet, here I am four years later, shedding tears about having to leave.

My first day of college was nothing short of a nightmare. With an unwavering feeling of paranoia to be punctual, I accidentally walked in on an ongoing organic chemistry class. When everyone turned around to look at the freshman who had just interrupted their class, I had a sinking feeling that this was an omen of what the rest of my time at Weber would look like. And for a couple of years, it did.

During my freshman and sophomore years, I pursued a degree in criminal justice because I believed that it was the practical thing to do. However, my heart didn’t resonate with it, and I was miserable. I felt so little enjoyment with what I was studying that I minimized the amount of time I spent on campus, making it difficult to make friends. These years emphasized my preordained thoughts about Weber, and with a desire to be done with this school, I ended my education with an associate degree.

After taking a semester off, I felt the urge to attend school again, but with my fear of moving out still looming, I knew my only option was to go back to Weber. This time, however, I wanted to make it a better experience. I started out by picking a degree in something that genuinely interested me: journalism.

Off the bat, I could tell that this was going to feel much more like the college experience I had always envisioned. I then made the decision to join The Signpost, and I don’t think I could ever be more grateful for having made that choice.

I started as a culture reporter before becoming a copy editor and finally jumping in as the news editor. My freshman self would have never believed the number of friends that I made during my time on the paper. As I switched roles, I grew closer and closer to different people until I felt like everyone in the office was family.

Not only did my time with The Signpost give me the friends I so desperately needed, but it also allowed my confidence to skyrocket. I encourage everyone to pursue the degree that interests them and to get involved in a co-curricular. Weber can be an amazing university if you’re willing to let it be.

I want to thank my friends at The Signpost for making my college experience better than I could have ever imagined. I want to thank my professors and advisers for all they did to teach me and prepare me for life. I want to thank my friends and family outside of the Signpost for their unwavering support throughout the years. I want to thank my friends on the news desk for giving me a semester I truthfully will never forget.

I’m so glad I gave Weber State a second chance because I couldn’t imagine a better place to have spent the last four years of my life.

