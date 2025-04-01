OPINION: I never would have believed Weber State was for me

In the spring of 2021, I was getting ready to graduate high school, but more importantly, I was stressed about choosing a college to go to. After months of tears and deliberation, I reluctantly decided to commute and go to Weber State. I was mad and embarrassed that my fear of moving out led me to attend “just” Weber. Yet, here I am four years later, shedding tears about having to leave.

My first day of college was nothing short of a nightmare. With an unwavering feeling of paranoia to be punctual, I accidentally walked in on an ongoing organic chemistry class. When everyone turned around to look at the freshman who had just interrupted their class, I had a sinking feeling that this was an omen of what the rest of my time at Weber would look like. And for a couple of years, it did.

During my freshman and sophomore years, I pursued a degree in criminal justice because I believed that it was the practical thing to do. However, my heart didn’t resonate with it, and I was miserable. I felt so little enjoyment with what I was studying that I minimized the amount of time I spent on campus, making it difficult to make friends. These years emphasized my preordained thoughts about Weber, and with a desire to be done with this school, I ended my education with an associate degree.

After taking a semester off, I felt the urge to attend school again, but with my fear of moving out still looming, I knew my only option was to go back to Weber. This time, however, I wanted to make it a better experience. I started out by picking a degree in something that genuinely interested me: journalism.

Off the bat, I could tell that this was going to feel much more like the college experience I had always envisioned. I then made the decision to join The Signpost, and I don’t think I could ever be more grateful for having made that choice.

I started as a culture reporter before becoming a copy editor and finally jumping in as the news editor. My freshman self would have never believed the number of friends that I made during my time on the paper. As I switched roles, I grew closer and closer to different people until I felt like everyone in the office was family.

Not only did my time with The Signpost give me the friends I so desperately needed, but it also allowed my confidence to skyrocket. I encourage everyone to pursue the degree that interests them and to get involved in a co-curricular. Weber can be an amazing university if you’re willing to let it be.

I want to thank my friends at The Signpost for making my college experience better than I could have ever imagined. I want to thank my professors and advisers for all they did to teach me and prepare me for life. I want to thank my friends and family outside of the Signpost for their unwavering support throughout the years. I want to thank my friends on the news desk for giving me a semester I truthfully will never forget.

I’m so glad I gave Weber State a second chance because I couldn’t imagine a better place to have spent the last four years of my life.