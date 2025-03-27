The Student News Site of Weber State University

OPINION: “A Minecraft Movie”: The greatest movie of 2025

Cooper Hatsis, Editor
March 27, 2025
Categories:
Adobe Express AI
AI result for Minecraft prompt.

When talking about the greatest films of the 21st century there are many movies that come to mind. “The Social Network,” “No Country for Old Men,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — the list goes on. Now, a new film has entered the conversation as a historical document in the world of filmmaking: Jared Hess’s “A Minecraft Movie,” which opens in theaters on April 4. The film is based on a popular video game franchise released in 2009.

“A Minecraft Movie” first made noise on the internet when the conversational teaser trailer released last fall. It has since become one of the most anticipated films of the year due to astounding performances from well known actors Jack Black and Jason Momoa, as well as the film’s groundbreaking special effects.

Critics and film scholars alike agree, “A Minecraft Movie” is the best film to come out since “The Godfather.” Early projections estimate that this new blockbuster film will not only be the highest-grossing video game movie of all time, beating “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” 1.36 billion record, but also the highest-grossing film ever. As it currently stands, James Cameron’s 2009 film “Avatar” has generated $2.9 billion in the worldwide box office, but “A Minecraft Movie” might triple that.

“A Minecraft Movie” will push new boundaries in terms of box office. If the film continues at this rate, it could cause an economic disturbance within the United States. Within 2-3 years, we could live in a world with a new currency: “Minecraft bucks.”

Box office aside, the film features groundbreaking special effects. Not only will this film one-up “Avatar” with its box office, but it is also pushing the boundaries of CGI in a way that James Cameron never could. When “A Minecraft Movie” comes out, Cameron will have no choice but to cancel the next three films in his “Avatar” franchise. There will be no point in those films coming out now, not in a world where “A Minecraft Movie” exists.

“A Minecraft Movie” will be the most successful and acclaimed film to be adapted from a video game. It says a lot that such a powerful film was created from an open-world video game with no story. This further proves this is what audiences want in modern day blockbuster movies.

Jack Black gives a performance for the ages. It is the type of performance we don’t see in movies anymore. Similar to how Margot Robbie played Barbie, Black brings depth and meaning to the character of Steve, but it is also poppy and quotable. An instantly-iconic performance. This is a performance that will shake up the Academy Awards, forcing the nearly 100-year-old institute to change how it approaches Best Actor. Jack Black will win one Best Actor award for every dollar that the movie makes.

The film questions what audiences understand about the basic elements of storytelling and creates something entirely new. “A Minecraft Movie” is truly one of the movies of all time.

Cooper Hatsis
Cooper Hatsis, Culture Co-Editor