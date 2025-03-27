The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Advertisement

Ogden’s deadliest tornado you’ve never heard about

Bryce Odenthal, Contributor
March 27, 2025
Categories:
Contributed by Bryce Odenthal
Damage in caused by the tornado in North Ogden (1951).

The Aug. 11, 1999, Salt Lake City tornado often overshadows a lesser known, more destructive tornado that just hit a few miles north of Weber State University. On June 23, 1951, at 5:33 p.m., an extremely rare and violent tornado, later rated as an F3, touched down on the west side of Ogden, near Warren, marking a 25-mile track into the neighboring town of North Ogden.

Storm prediction at the time was difficult and was typically localized. Doppler radar was in its infancy, and there were only two doppler radars in Utah. Storms were typical around this time of year, but tornadoes were nearly unheard of in Utah.

The North Ogden tornado reached estimated wind speeds of 165mph, marking it as a “severe tornado.” This tornado killed eight and injured 52 people, taking out power for days and leaving hundreds homeless. 173 homes were destroyed along with industrial and commercial buildings. The worst of the damage would be toward the end of the tornado’s life in North Ogden. The peak width of the tornado would reach 0.3 miles, or around 1,600ft in diameter.

Witness accounts from this time describe the twister as large, destructive and loud. A survivor of the tornado, Emilie Hart was 21 at the time of the tornado, and her house was completely destroyed.

“I thought it was just a bad storm until the walls started to cave in. Next thing you know, I woke up in the street with no house and no idea what to do. I had never seen anything like it,” Hart said.

Some of the other damage included 3-inch ground scouring, trees toppled and missing large branches. One large grocery store suffered major damage and was forced to shut down due to the cost of repair. Large-scale recovery and rebuilding efforts went underway in the days following the storm. The damage cost of the tornado came out to be $563,000 or around $7 million today adjusted for inflation.

This was the most severe tornado in Utah’s history, and the impact would last with locals for years to come. Today, there are plaques and memorials around North Ogden, and many residents still remember the day, Nov. 14, 1951.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Chappell Roan performing at Block Party in 2025.
Weber State’s new mission is to slay … and serve
At the time of his arrest, Waldo had a stolen flower bouquet in his possession. Police are still searching for the rightful owners.
Waldo caught stealing snacks from WSU dorms
Waldo as he prepares to defend everything he holds dear.
Waldo the Wildcat: Fallen protector of the campus geese
Letter from the editor: April Fools!
Letter from the editor: April Fools!
AI result for Minecraft prompt.
OPINION: “A Minecraft Movie”: The greatest movie of 2025
Waldo will be best remembered for his action poses, which have been loved by fans for generations.
Obituary: Waldo the Wildcat, Oct. 1964 - March 25, 2025
More in Crazy Headlines
A protestor shouts at a pro-Trump truck passing by.
Not My Presidents' Day: Utahns protest at the Capitol
McKell Coleman Summers, right, pictured with her mother Jennifer Coleman, left. Photo courtesy of Weber State University.
WSU nursing program receives national honor
Tim Gray, World War II documentarian attends for an interview at Weber State University.( Mustafa Alshilati/ the signpost)
Documentarian resurfaces story of WWII battleship
Five Craziest Headlines of the Year: A tooth, a treehouse and violent yoga
Five Craziest Headlines of the Year: A tooth, a treehouse and violent yoga
Five Crazy Headlines: Violent yoga, vegan aliens and an overdue movie rental
Five Crazy Headlines: Violent yoga, vegan aliens and an overdue movie rental
Five Crazy Headlines: Babies for sale, a DUI hood ornament and a cartoon getaway van
Five Crazy Headlines: Babies for sale, a DUI hood ornament and a cartoon getaway van
More in News
A new student orientation tour on May 2, 2019.// Un nuevo tour de orientación estudiantil el 2 de Mayo de 2019. // Un nuevo tour de orientación estudiantil el 2 de Mayo del 2019.
OPINIÓN: Mi experiencia regresando a la universidad
Waldo greets students visiting the Financial Aid and Scholarships office.
Scholarships in the shade: Where students can find more aid
Not only food, there are also personal items here. // No solo comida, también hay elementos personales aquí.
Providing for campus with Weber Cares Pantry
Weber State University students and community members attend the 2021 Block Party on Sept. 3, 2021.// Estudiantes de la Universidad de Weber State y miembros de la comunidad atienden la "Block Party" el 3 de September, 2021.
Colaborando en el campus con los co-curriculares
Sports, Culture and News reporters and their editors discussing article ideas for future newspaper issues of The Signpost.// Reporteros de Deportes, Cultura, y noticias discutiendo sus ideas de articulos para futuras ediciones del periodo de The Signpost.
OPINIÓN: Sentándose en la sección de estudiantes de Weber State: Únete a la destrucción.
Weber State University students and community members attend the 2021 Block Party on Sept. 3, 2021.// Estudiantes de la Universidad de Weber State y miembros de la comunidad atienden la "Block Party" el 3 de September, 2021.
Collaborate on campus with co-curriculars