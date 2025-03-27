The Student News Site of Weber State University

Weber State’s new mission is to slay … and serve

Jared Mitchell, Reporter
March 27, 2025
Categories:
Tribune News Service
Chappell Roan performing at Block Party in 2025.

Weber State University is making a change to its mission statement and mascot for the upcoming 2025 fall semester. The old mission statement is being replaced simply with “Slay, Serve, Smile.”

Ravi Krovi, the provost of Weber State, thinks this new mission statement will help attract new students to the university.

“Gen Z just doesn’t read,” Krovi said. “Our old mission statement was 38 words long. That’s far too much reading for the modern generation to get through without falling asleep.”

Krovi said the new mission statement will help get across what Weber is all about to students with its three simple words. Krovi said the new statement’s first word summarizes the success that the university wants to help its students achieve.

“We want all of our students to slay,” Krovi said. “We want them to be able to conquer the many challenges that life throws their way.”

The statement’s second word encapsulates a value Krovi said is essential for every student.

“The reason we chose the word ‘serve’ for our new mission statement is because we want everyone at Weber to walk through life with confidence, no matter where they are,” Krovi said.

Krovi said the final word in the statement will help students remember that their attitude matters.

“Life can be hard, but even when we’re up against big challenges, we still need to recognize that there are good things in life,” Krovi said.

In combination with the new mission statement and in lieu of the recent passing of Waldo the Wildcat, Weber State will also be updating its mascot for the fall semester. Weber State’s new mascot will be pop singer Chappell Roan.

“Chappell Roan has inspired our new mission statement and it only seemed fitting that she becomes the school mascot as well,” Krovi said.

Chappell Roan won Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammy Awards and was nominated for five other awards. Even with these awards and nominations, she’s decided to step away from music and focus on her new career as Weber State’s new mascot.

“Music is fun and all, but it just can’t compare to the feeling I get when I’m helping inspire students to slay, serve and smile,” Roan said. “Those awards are just objects. The impact I can have on students is far more valuable to me when compared to a hunk of metal.”

The change in mascot will also change the way sports events are done at Weber State. Roan will be performing at every sports event for the 2025-26 school year. Her performances will each be an hour long with pyrotechnics, costume changes and 20 backup dancers.

“I can’t inspire students by just sitting at a piano,” Roan said. “I need to be able to really put on a show.”

Roan’s performances won’t be free, but Weber is doing all that it can to help fund her shows. The 2025-26 budget has been adjusted to allocate 80% of the college’s budget to Roan’s performances.

“Who needs computers, books, or staff?” Krovi said. “Everything our students need to learn is going to be demonstrated in Chappell’s performances.”

About the Contributor
Jared Mitchell
Jared Mitchell, Culture Reporter