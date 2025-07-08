Popping off with the Pops Concert and Fireworks

The Lindquist Family Symphony Pops Concert and Fireworks, a free community event held annually at Weber State University since 1978, returns on July 13.

Hosted by John E. Lindquist, president of Lindquist Mortuaries and Cemeteries in Ogden, the event features performances by the New American Philharmonic and the Cannoneers of the Wasatch.

“Thanks to the Lindquist family, this is something our community looks forward to year after year,” said Weber State University President Brad Mortensen in a statement. “Listening to that patriotic music, watching those fireworks flash across the mountainside — it has all become a special part of Ogden and Weber State history.”

The concert, set at Ada Lindquist Plaza, will begin at 9 p.m. and feature Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” performed by the New American Philharmonic, complete with live cannon fire from the Cannoneers of the Wasatch. The fireworks show will follow at approximately 10 p.m.

Brandon Horrocks returns as conductor for the New American Philharmonic, Ogden’s community orchestra composed of professional and non-professional musicians from across the Northern Wasatch Front.

Horrocks will lead the orchestra in performances of several patriotic pieces and Broadway hits. They will conclude with the “1812 Overture,” featuring the Cannoneers of the Wasatch and their 16 cannons.

This year marks the Cannoneers’ 50th anniversary as a group. Over the decades, they have performed the “1812 Overture” at events throughout the region.

Charles Freshman has led the group since 2007. Drawn to the ironwork on the cannons, he was inspired to join the Cannoneers after attending the Lindquist concert with his wife and son.

“I could see that they were enjoying it,” Freshman said.

Rather than using historical artifacts, the group constructed their cannons using mostly 40-millimeter barrels from World War II surplus. The craftsmanship and tradition have been passed down through generations of members.

“Some of the founding members even built the wheels,” Freshman said.

The Cannoneers take their responsibilities seriously, knowing a cannon misfire could be dangerous.

“We don’t want anybody going home with a loaded gun, so we see that every single gun has gone off,” Freshman said.

In the event of inclement weather, the Cannoneers adjust their performance. Sometimes they have to wait for conditions to improve or, if necessary, cancel altogether.

Freshman said he values the camaraderie of the group most. After the concert, the Cannoneers often gather with their families for a celebratory picnic.

The free concert draws thousands of attendees every year.

“I’m always particularly touched when I hear stories from community members with such long-standing traditions of attending,” WSU marketing news coordinator Rachel Badali said.

Badali has attended the event herself, but said it’s the stories from people who have been coming since childhood that leave a lasting impression on her.

Food vendors will be present at the event, and maps clearly identifying restrooms will be available for visitors. Parking will be limited, and attendees are encouraged to park for free at the Dee Events Center and take the courtesy OGX shuttle to campus. Attendees are permitted to arrive early, but saving spots is not allowed.