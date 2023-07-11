Light the sky with Lindquist

The annual Ogden tradition, Lindquist Pops Concert and Fireworks, is just right around the corner. The Lindquist Pops Concert and Fireworks is a summer celebration for Ogden City’s Pioneer Day that brings thousands of local residents to Weber State University’s campus to listen to the New American Philharmonic and watch a firework show. This year marks the 44th annual celebration of the event.

This year’s Lindquist Pops celebration will be on July 16 from 9-11 p.m. There will be food trucks at the event to provide beverages and food. At the Lindquist Plaza, the New American Philharmonic will begin playing at 9 p.m. and will play for an hour before the fireworks begin. Residents can watch the fireworks light up the sky to the sound of the symphony playing.

This tradition started in 1978 by John A. Lindquist, president of Lindquist Mortuaries and Cemeteries, and Telitha E. Lindquist and has continued every year since then. Although the celebration did have to go on hiatus during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, it is now back in full swing.

This year, the Ogden City Council is honoring John Lindquist through memory sharing, curated by Ogden Councilman Bart Blair. Blair wants residents of the area to share their memories and tradition of going to this celebration. Blair has been a part of Ogden City Council for 14 years and was born and raised here in Ogden. Blair is also an alumni from Ogden High School as well as Weber State University.

On Ogden City’s website, there was a forum for residents to share their memories regarding the upcoming event.

“I thought it would be great if we could ask the community for their favorite memory or tradition about the Pops Concert,” Blair said.

The night of the concert, a few of these memories will be shared with John E. Lindquist, the son of the event’s founders.

“I just respect that Mr. Lindquist and Weber State have worked on this partnership to provide such a great activity for the community that everyone gets to participate in, and everyone gets to come together,” Blair said. “It is wonderful to see.”

Blair shared some of his traditions for the Pops Concert. When Blair was a child, he and his family would go every year with a few other families from his neighborhood. Blair and his family and friends would go to Weber State Sunday afternoon and share a potluck picnic. This event has also become a multi-generational tradition for Blair and his family.

“I was a 6- or 7-year-old kid when I first started going with my family,” Blair said. “Now I’ve raised my family going to watch the show. My daughters are all in college now as they start their own families; I think they’ll come back to celebrate. It just continues to grow.”

Blair is unsure of whether or not memory-sharing will become an ongoing tradition for the Lindquist Pops event, saying it depends on the responses that the City Council receives.

“I think it would be a fun tradition to start,” Blair said. “Every year, either through Ogden City’s website or Weber State, have people share their favorite memories.”

Blair said it would be a great way to bring people in the community together while also honoring John A. Lindquist as well as Ogden’s history.

Blair also discussed how locals might prepare to get the best seat in the house to watch the fireworks.

“You’ll notice on Saturday night, people are getting to get their spot,” Blair said. “Some have had the same spot for years and years.”

On-campus parking and seating is limited for the event. VIP parking and seating fill up quickly, as thousands of people come to the event, so it is important to RSVP if you want on-campus parking.

Parking lots A1 and A10 will be closed on campus starting July 15, limiting some of the parking on campus. Additional parking will be available at the Dee Events Center as well as down Harrison Boulevard.

Personal fireworks and pets are not allowed at this event, but exceptions will be made for service animals. Saving spots with chairs and blankets will not be allowed before July 15 at 6 p.m.

The Lindquist Pops and Fireworks is one of the largest events in northern Utah during the summer as thousands of people attend this on-going event every year that shows no sign of stopping. This year’s celebration is brought even more together through the sharing of memories and honoring of John A. Lindquist.